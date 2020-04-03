John Barrowman reveals the Doctor Who stars he wishes had joined team Torchwood

Though one among the sharpest squads in sci-fi, there’s sadly not a lot left of the authentic Torchwood team (no, you’re nonetheless crying over Ianto). Nonetheless, if given the probability to recruit extra members to the alien-busting company, who would Captain Jack join?

That’s what we requested Jack Barrowman, who performs the immortal Doctor Who character, throughout the reside on-line Q&A that adopted our RT Watchalong of sequence one episode 12, Captain Jack Harkness.

His prime decide? Sarah-Jane Smith, the companion to Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker’s incarnations of the Doctor, performed by the late Elisabeth Sladen.

Claiming she’d put “Jack into his place”, Barrowman stated: “Sarah Jane by no means favored weapons, she by no means favored violence.

“She was a sensible girl, she was a personality that was earlier than her time. She was a journalist. She stood as much as the Doctor. So I believe that will be a terrific combine.”

There’s additionally one other buddy of the Doctor that Barrowman would conscript to team Torchwood: Donna Noble, the fiery red-head performed by Catherine Tate throughout the present’s David Tennant period.

Why? “The humour,” defined Barrowman. “As a result of Donna favored Jack – bear in mind when she noticed him on the display for the first time she was like ‘and who’s THAT?!’”

Large End

Might the two characters reunite anytime in the future? There’s at all times one place seemingly mad Whovian desires turn out to be a actuality: Large End audio adventures – Barrowman himself saying a team-up may “presumably occur” in such a format.

And why not? In spite of everything, something can occur in Doctor Who: Captain Jack himself even returned to the present after a decade throughout the most up-to-date sequence. Will he, as is rumoured, additionally make a comeback in the upcoming festive particular? Solely time (and house) will inform.

All 4 seasons of Torchwood can be found to look at on BBC iPlayer