John Barrowman thinks some key Torchwood deaths happened “too quickly”

A phrase of warning for anybody becoming a member of workforce Torchwood: we hope you may have life insurance coverage. Though squad chief Captain Jack Harkness wielded powers of immortality within the Physician Who spin-off, different central characters had been susceptible to dying earlier than their time.

Working example: Owen Harper (performed by Burn Gorman) and Toshiko Sato (Naoko Mori), each fan favourites who had been killed off in collection two finale Exit Wounds on the hand of Jack’s unhinged brother Grey.

Whereas these deaths shocked all followers, some – together with Captain Jack actor John Barrowman himself – assume the duo exited the present early.

“Personally, I assumed it happened too quickly,” Barrowman stated in regards to the deaths on a RadioTimes.com stay Q&A with Gorman and Mori. “It could have been nice to do one other one.”

Gorman added: “[I was] gutted. Completely gutted. It felt like we had been simply getting began, to be sincere.”

Nonetheless, he continued: “I suppose we all the time knew. It was fairly frequent data that individuals needed to die in Torchwood.

“We did this complete factor collectively and I felt prefer it was by no means going to finish. However after all, it does. It’s tv. It involves an finish and you progress on.”

And though Mori stated she additionally felt “gutted” to depart the BBC collection, she understands why Tosh needed to be killed off.

“It’s good as a result of it catches individuals unexpectedly,” she defined. “And it definitely caught us unexpectedly.”

Gorman agreed: “It’s good writing.”

The solid then recalled how, after studying about their characters’ fates, Mori and Gorman determined to interrupt the information to their fellow actors themselves.

“We weren’t instructed by the execs,” remembered Barrowman. “I bear in mind [Mori and Gorman] saying ‘there’s one thing we have now to inform you’. And that was it. All of us cried.”

However what would have happened if Tosh and Owen had survived? Would they’ve lastly acquired collectively, as followers had been hoping all through their two collection on display screen? In brief: in all probability not.

“We would have gone on two or three dates, however it could have stayed on the floor,” Gorman stated. “They’re not superb communicators, each of them.”

“I don’t know whether or not it could have ended properly,” added Mori. “They’re each just a little bit broken.”

So, there you may have it: Tosh and Owen died horribly and unexpectedly, however they’d have by no means been pleased collectively in the event that they lived and would in all probability face a worse destiny sooner or later.

If nothing else, that’s very Torchwood.

All 4 seasons of Torchwood can be found to observe on BBC iPlayer – try what else is on with our TV Information