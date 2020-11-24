John Barrowman to Return to ‘Physician Who’ in Holiday Special

“Physician Who’s” Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) is about to return to the Whoniverse in a vacation particular on BBC America.

Within the upcoming particular, titled “Revolution of the Daleks,” Captain Jack might be readily available to assist the Thirteenth Physician (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions as they uncover an unsettling plan by one of many Physician’s formidable enemies, the Daleks. With the Physician locked away in an area jail, it’s up to Captain Jack to assist save planet Earth.

“Placing on Jack’s coat and setting foot again on the set of ‘Physician Who’ was identical to going again house,” Barrowman mentioned. “It’s all the time thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a personality very shut to my coronary heart who modified my life, and to know the followers love him as a lot as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everybody enjoys Jack’s heroic journey with 13.”

The simple-going Captain beforehand made a quick shock look in the fifth episode of Season 12, “Fugitive of the Judoon,” the place he offered a warning to Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) to move on to the Physician.

“After a tantalisingly temporary look in ‘Fugitive of the Judoon,’ it’s a complete pleasure and thrill to welcome again John as Captain Jack,” mentioned Matt Strevens, government producer at BBC Studios. “One of the vital iconic characters in ‘Physician Who’ lore, his presence ignites this vacation particular from the beginning.”

Captain Jack first appeared in the beloved sequence in 2005, showing in a number of episodes. Prior to his Season 12 look, he was final seen in the 2010 episode “The Finish of Time.” Barrowman was the star of the “Physician Who” spin-off “Torchwood,” which ran from 2006 to 2011.

Watch a teaser for the vacation particular under.