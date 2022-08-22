John Bolton revealed the motive behind the assassination attempt planned by the Iranian regime

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton speaks during a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, August 23, 2018. Bolton was on Iran’s assassination list (Reuters)

John Boltonformer National Security Advisor to Donald Trumpreferred in an interview to the assassination attempt that the Iranian regime had planned and that had him among the main targets along with the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper. The assassination was dismantled by the US government, which ordered a reinforcement of the security of the three officials and other members of the former president’s government.

According to Boltonthe assassination attempt was a response from Tehran to the downfall of Qassem Soleimani in the first days of January 2020, one of the most important generals of the Revolutionary Guard and the military chief closest to the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Soleimani, 62, was listed as “terrorist” by Washington and died as a result of a bombing along with other Islamic extremists in Irak.

“The FBI warned me of the death threat in general terms in the spring of 2020 and then I received a series of alerts for the rest of that year, until November 2021, when the threats were serious enough that I had to receive the warning again. secret service protection”, counted Bolton in an interview offered to the Spanish newspaper The reason. “The details presented last week in court by the Department of Justice, the charging documents, the criminal complaint against the Revolutionary Guard in charge of these efforts and many of the details, I did not know. I had no record of them,” added the former official of the White House.

Boltonwith a long history within the Republican Partyrecounted more details of the investigation: “Many officials, after some time and when leaving office, no longer have special protection. And the Government of Iran knew it. Ten years ago, Revolutionary Guard officers were accused of trying to cross the Mexican border into Washington to kill the Saudi ambassador to the United States. They failed, but they’ve tried before”.

“We think that this way of trying to commit assassinations is carried out as revenge for the assassination of terrorist Qasem Soleimani in early 2020. It is totally out of character, especially now that the Iranians are trying to persuade the United States to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal of 2015. Something that, by the way, we should not do. These assassination attempts are clear reasons why”, he stressed.

former adviser to Trump also noted: “There is no precedent in the way the Iranian government has been planning the assassination attempt. It has been made public for a few days that they also proceeded against the former US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, and the former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. And we know of many others whose names I must not make public, but of whom we were aware”.

The details of the plot

According to the indictment of Justice Departmentreleased this Wednesday Shahram Poursafialso know as Mehdi Rezayiwould have tried to assassinate Bolton in retaliation for the death of Soleimani. Persevere45 years old and originally from Tehranwas charged with plotting to murder in a court of Washington DC for planning at the end of 2021 the payment of $300,000 for contract killers to kill Bolton in the metropolitan area of ​​the US capital.

An FBI wanted poster shows Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi from Tehran, Iran, in an image released by the US Justice Department after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps member was charged with conspiring to assassinate John Bolton, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump (FBI)

According to the Department of Justice, the member of the Revolutionary Guard maintained contacts between October 2021 and April 2022 with contract killers in the United States to track Bolton’s movements and execute his murder. In these communications, Persevere revealed pressure from his chain of command for the crime to be carried out as soon as possible and promised to have a second assignment, of which no further details were known.

He also regretted that the murder was not carried out on January 3, the second anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani in a drone attack ordered by Trump carried out at the airport of Bagdad.

