John Boyega Breaks Down What Post-Star Wars Life Has Been Like For Him

Just some months in the past, John Boyega and the remainder of the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker solid premiered the final movie within the Skywalker Saga and stated goodbye to their characters. It was a whirlwind six years for Boyega and, now that it’s throughout, there’s not a lot for him to do however sit again and soak up what simply occurred. Right here’s how actor behind Finn explains his post-Star Wars life:
I feel for me, actually, it’s been all good. Clearly, I’m not dwelling with tens of millions of followers all the world over. The one time I actually get to see and work together with followers is after I’m on-line. However for many of it, for me, it’s been nice as a result of I’ve been in a position to go dwelling and ask that basic query that I couldn’t reply all through the six years [which] was, ‘What simply occurred to me?’ You understand what I imply? It’s like, now I’m dwelling, and there’s a lot Star Wars memorabilia stuff. I’ve nonetheless acquired my audition scripts. I’ve nonetheless acquired notes for what time I’m purported to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff. So it’s extra of a time, for me anyway, to simply type of be a bit nostalgic and actually take within the moments that I used to be in a position to get pleasure from. After which now, I’ve time for household. So it’s actually, actually a win-win.
The actor has been going at hyperspace for 3 Star Wars movies, and he hasn’t had time to actually course of what he simply went via. John Boyega is having fun with his post-Star Wars life surrounded by his home of spectacular memorabilia, together with the satisfaction of engaging in work on a trilogy of blockbusters earlier than the age of 30.
The 28-year-old has mirrored on the journey that propelled his and Daisy Ridley’s lives on a loopy trajectory in direction of stardom. Whereas the actor admits there are some plot factors that he wished the trilogy would have explored extra earlier than it concluded, the actor could be very happy with his work and is at present preparing for his personal at-home Might The 4th celebration together with his sister.
The Boyega home plans to look at all 9 Star Wars movies in the course of the saga’s vacation, particularly since they’ll all be out there to view on Disney+ (which presents a free 7-day trial) this Monday. He caught up with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton for an epic half-hour interview. Test it out beneath:
Through the interview, John Boyega additionally talked about his bromance with Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron within the franchise, which sparked a fan-following that wished the 2 characters to have an on-screen romance. The actor defined the way it wasn’t the intention of the filmmakers for the pair to have such magnetic chemistry, as each he and Isaac simply clicked. And as soon as audiences observed it, they might play it up a bit as a wink for followers.
The actor additionally talked about the potential of coming again to the franchise sooner or later. He would have an interest within the alternative if consideration is given to the story going ahead. On the finish of Finn’s arc in The Rise of Skywalker, audiences have been left questioning if he was Drive-sensitive, and we nonetheless have questions.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is offered on Digital, Blu-ray and is coming to Disney+ simply in time for Might the 4th.
