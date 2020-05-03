John Boyega Breaks Down What Post-Star Wars Life Has Been Like For Him

I feel for me, actually, it’s been all good. Clearly, I’m not dwelling with tens of millions of followers all the world over. The one time I actually get to see and work together with followers is after I’m on-line. However for many of it, for me, it’s been nice as a result of I’ve been in a position to go dwelling and ask that basic query that I couldn’t reply all through the six years [which] was, ‘What simply occurred to me?’ You understand what I imply? It’s like, now I’m dwelling, and there’s a lot Star Wars memorabilia stuff. I’ve nonetheless acquired my audition scripts. I’ve nonetheless acquired notes for what time I’m purported to get to the audition and schedule, all of that stuff. So it’s extra of a time, for me anyway, to simply type of be a bit nostalgic and actually take within the moments that I used to be in a position to get pleasure from. After which now, I’ve time for household. So it’s actually, actually a win-win.