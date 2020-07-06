John Boyega, Jodie Turner-Smith Topline ‘Borderland’ – Variety

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega will star alongside Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Felicity Jones (“The Principle of All the pieces”) and Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”) in thriller “Borderland,” to be directed by the Guard Brothers (“The Uninvited’).

The movie will observe an Irish paramilitary soldier who witnesses the taking pictures of his spouse by an SAS sergeant and makes it his private mission to extract revenge.

The script by Ronan Bennett, BAFTA-nominee and Royal Tv Society Awards winner for “High Boy,” and the Guard Brothers, is impressed by the novel “The Highway to Balcombe Avenue,” by Steven S. Moysey. Chris Coen, Rebecca Brown, Rocket Science and Piecrust Productions will produce the movie, with Jones serving as govt producer.

The movie will shoot at U.Okay. areas in early 2021. Rocket Science is arranging financing and dealing with worldwide gross sales. Endeavor Content material is co-representing U.S. rights.

“’Borderland’ is a vengeance-fueled chase film, fusing some pulse ticking motion with a strong message for our instances,” stated the Guard Brothers. “We’re thrilled that the script, pushed as a lot by character as it’s by plot, has attracted such a first-rate solid.”

Boyega made a high-profile intervention in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion in June when he spoke at a rally in London protesting in opposition to the killing of George Floyd.

Thomas and Charles Guard’s debut characteristic “The Uninvited” grossed $50 million worldwide.

Rocket Science’s slate contains “Bum’s Rush,” to be directed by Aaron Schneider, and starring Anne Hathaway and Invoice Murray; Emma Roberts and Jack Whitehall comedy “Robots”; and “Mothering Sunday,” set to star Odessa Younger, Josh O‘Connor, Olivia Colman and Colin Firth.