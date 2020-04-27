John Boyega Reveals Star Wars: The Last Jedi Line He Didn’t Like Saying

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

It is nonetheless arduous to consider, however the Skywalker Saga has come to an finish. A long time of filmmaking wrapped up with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker in December, which ended the trilogy in addition to the story that started again with A New Hope. The trio of latest heroes reached the top of their journey, together with John Boyega’s Finn. Now that it is throughout, he is being trustworthy about one specific Last Jedi line that he was thrilled about saying.