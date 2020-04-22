John Boyega says Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker had “some disappointments” but was “very fulfilling”

John Boyega has stated that he had “some disappointments” with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The ninth episode within the Skywalker saga was launched in December 2019 to a decidedly blended response from critics and followers alike.

The Pressure Awakens director JJ Abrams returned to helm the epic finale, which wrapped up the tales of Finn (Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Daisy Ridley’s highly effective Jedi knight, Rey.

When a Twitter person known as the movie “embarrassing” in a reply to Boyega, the actor hit again with the next response:

“Embarrassing? LOL you want. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but but not that huge of a deal. Everybody has moved on…”

Embarrassing ? LOL you want. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but but not that huge of a deal. Everybody has moved on….. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 19, 2020

He didn’t go into additional element about which components of the movie he discovered disappointing.

Boyega hasn’t been afraid to talk his thoughts about Star Wars since The Rise of Skywalker’s launch, recurrently interacting with followers on-line and stating that he wouldn’t make a Disney+ sequence about his character.

Just lately, his co-star Daisy Ridley additionally spoke candidly about her expertise because the launch of the most recent movie, stating that she was “actually proud” of the sequence but had observed a change in fan opinion.

She informed Dragcast: “It was bizarre, I felt like all of this love that we had been proven the primary time spherical… I was like ‘The place has the love gone?’.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is on the market on DVD and Blu-ray now, order on Amazon right here