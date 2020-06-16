John Boyega Stars in ‘Bare Singularity’ – Variety

Variety has been given unique entry to the first-look picture for “Bare Singularity,” starring John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, which is being offered in worldwide markets by Anton, and in the U.S. by Anton and Endeavor Content material.

The movie, which additionally stars Ed Skrein, Invoice Skarsgård, Linda Lavin and Tim Blake Nelson, is the directorial debut of Chase Palmer, who wrote the screenplay for “It.” Palmer wrote the screenplay for “Bare Singularity” with David Matthews (“Vinyl,” “Narcos,” “Boardwalk Empire”), based mostly on the e-book by Sergio De La Pava, for which he received the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize for debut fiction.

“Bare Singularity” facilities on a rising star in the New York public defenders’ workplace (Boyega) who begins to query the felony justice system after shedding a case that outcomes in his suspension. Doubting all he has labored for, and on the sting of a psychological breakdown, his life unravels as he’s pulled right into a high-stakes heist by a unpredictable younger defendant (Cooke).

The producers are Tony Ganz, Kevin J. Walsh, Ryan Stowell, P. Jennifer Dana and Ross Jacobson.

The chief producers are Ridley Scott, Dick Wolf, Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, John Zois, Mark Roberts, Tony Pachella, Deborah Roth, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Boyega made a high-profile intervention in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion not too long ago when he spoke at a rally in London protesting in opposition to the killing of George Floyd. He later commented on Instagram: “I’ll proceed to make use of my platform to struggle in opposition to the injustices and inequalities in our neighborhood, it doesn’t matter what.”