John Boyega won’t sign up for the Surprise Cinematic Universe regardless of rumors and explains why

superstar wars superstar, John Boyega won’t sign up for the MCUregardless of rumors on the contrary.

Throughout an interview with Males’s Well being, the 30-year-old British actor denied the rumors that he has already been secretly employed for one in every of Surprise’s upcoming initiatives.

“That isn’t in my imaginative and prescient now“, cube. “I need to do nuanced issues. I need to donate my products and services to unique unbiased motion pictures that get a hold of new and recent concepts, as a result of I understand it’s very exhausting to most sensible Iron Guy in that universe..”

It isn’t the primary time that John Boyega has been connected to the UCM. Again in 2016 it used to be rumored that she could be becoming a member of the then-upcoming Black Panther film.

Then again, his fear for Finn within the Celebrity Wars trilogy may just make it tricky for the actor to embark on a Disney assets. Particularly after he criticized the “various” portrayal of her.

“It is rather tricky to move“he defined.”You get into initiatives and you might be no longer essentially going to love the whole thing. [Pero] what I’d say to Disney is do not take out a black personality, marketplace him to be a lot more necessary within the franchise than he’s, after which drop him. Now not just right. I say it instantly“.

He is by no means in a rush to pick out up a lightsaber once more, and it sort of feels that Boyega prefers to be aware of different unbiased motion pictures. Boyega will subsequent superstar in Breaking from director Abi Damaris Corbin and is anticipated to re-team with Joe Cornish within the upcoming sequel to Assault the Block.

Additionally, Boyega goes to superstar Netflix’s sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone. He describes the movie as a “distinctive and abnormal tale that blew me away“. It options Boyega along Jamie Foxx as a number of clones of various ages of the similar particular person.”Procurer. Prostitute. She tries to discover a thriller locally. That is all I’ll provide you with“, he stated concerning the movie.

