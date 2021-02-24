John Boyega’s UpperRoom Sets First Look Deal With ViacomCBS’ VIS Kids

In right this moment’s International Bulletin, John Boyega’s UpperRoom units animation cope with ViacomCBS’s VIS Kids; Germany’s Bavaria Movie acquires Story Home firms; and Worldwide Literary Properties appoints Hilary Robust as U.Okay./Europe CEO.

“Star Wars” and “Small Axe” actor John Boyega‘s UpperRoom Productions has set a deal to current three to 5 animation tasks to ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios‘ VIS Kids for improvement into a protracted type sequence. The deal is one among a number of introduced on Tuesday.

Different animation agreements from VIS Kids embrace a first-look cope with Fred Seibert‘s FredFilms (Nickelodeon’s “The Fairy OddParents”) for 3 tasks; a female-led journey comedy with Wildseed Studios; a Korea-originated fish out of water comedy by Jiwan Yoon; and a improvement cope with Argentine cartoonist and author, Liniers, for an adaptation of an upcoming new e-book.

Amongst stay motion content material, VIS Kids has optioned the rights for “¡Socorro!,” a youngsters’s e-book from the late Argentine writer Elsa Bornemann; a magical sequence from Orit Kuritsky, writer of “24 Magic Tips and a Cake”; and a high-concept thriller sequence by Diane Whitley and Hans Holsen.

VIS Kids has additionally introduced a 3rd season of “Deer Squad” and a second season of “Spyders.”

“Terra X: A Day In…”

ZDF

ACQUISITION

Germany’s Bavaria Movie GmbH is buying the Story Home Group’s Story Home Productions GmbH, Berlin, and Story Home Footage GmbH, Unterföhring, by way of its wholly owned subsidiary Bavaria Movie Content material GmbH.

Lengthy-running sequence from Story Home embrace “Terra X – A day in…,” “The Nice Meals Report” with star chef Nelson Müller for ZDF, “Galileo Plus” (ProSieben), “Reeperbahn privat!” (RTLzwei), “Trucker Babes” (Kabel eins), “King of Vehicles” (DMAX), and “Dignity” (Joyn, HBO Amazon Prime Latin) Presently, Story Home Footage at present producing drama sequence “Sisi” for RTL and BETA.

APPOINTMENT

New York and London based mostly enterprise Worldwide Literary Properties has appointed Hilary Robust as CEO of U.Okay. and Europe. She can have accountability for the U.Okay. and European acquisition and movie and TV exploitation program, each from inherited literary estates and from dwelling authors.

In her earlier position as CEO for Agatha Christie Ltd, Robust closed a deal for over 20 hours of BBC Agatha Christie specials, together with “And Then There Have been None,” “The Pale Horse,” and “Ordeal by Innocence.” She additionally brokered a cope with Fox that led to her govt producing profitable characteristic movie “Homicide on the Orient Specific,” and to a second movie, “Dying on the Nile,” due for a post-pandemic launch.