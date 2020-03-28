General News

John Callahan, ‘All My Children’ Soap Opera Star, Dies at 66

March 28, 2020
John Callahan, a cleaning soap opera star on “All My Youngsters,” died on Saturday morning after struggling a stroke at his Palm Springs, Calif., house on Friday. He was 66. “Your greater than life, gregarious persona will go away a gap in our hearts eternally. We’re devastated–my nice pal, co-parent companion, and loving father to Kaya,” […]

