John Carpenter Says Upcoming Halloween Movies Could Be Streaming

John Carpenter, creator of the saga Halloween, has said that the next two installments of the Halloween franchise could be released directly in streaming because theaters are “dead” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with NME, the legendary filmmaker (as well as composer) has admitted that Halloween KillsSince it will be released in October of this year, it could go directly to streaming platforms if theaters remain in the doldrums due to the pandemic. In fact he has said that both Kills and its sequel, Halloween EndsThey could suffer the same fate, because it does not seem that we are going to recover the cinemas at the moment.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to the 2018 installment, which was set to premiere on October 16, 2020 but has been postponed a year due to the pandemic. All film studios have had to adapt to the impact of the virus in recent months, which has caused some companies like Warner Bros. to choose to simultaneously offer theatrical release and HBO Max of their current film repertoire.

This, of course, has drawn a lot of criticism since it was made public in December 2020.