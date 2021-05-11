John Cena to Create, Produce, Narrate Peacock WWE Antagonist Series

John Cena will create and produce a new WWE series for Peacock that centers on the antagonists of the sport, the NBCUniversal streamer announced today. Cena, a WWE icon, as well as an actor and a television presenter and occasional rapper, will also narrate “WWE Evil,” which is described as an entertaining “psychological exposé” into the minds of the most diabolical characters in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture.

“WWE Evil” joins a growing roster of sports programming currently on Peacock, including “My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs,” “In Deep with Ryan Lochte,” the Dale Earnhardt, Jr.-hosted “Lost Speedways” and “Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More.” Peacock will also step into the Olympic 2021 ring with its own Tokyo NOW Channel that includes additional programming such as “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts” and four daily shows: “Tokyo Live,” “Tokyo Gold,” “On Her Turf at the Olympics” and “Tokyo Tonight.”

Peacock also announced today that, in addition to the Cena-run “WWE Evil” series, “The Comeback Kid,” AKA legendary quarterback Joe Montana, will be the subject of a new sports documentary. “Montana” (working title) is produced by NFL Films.

Per the logline, the multipart series features Montana’s first-hand account of his career from earliest days as a high school All-American, to National Champion at Notre Dame and ultimately becoming a four-time Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Fame inductee. Contemporary celebrities, former teammates, coaches, and mentees will share their perspectives on the series on what made Montana known as “Joe Cool” on and off the field.