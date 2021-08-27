John Cena Understands Why Dave Bautista Desires To Separate Himself From Different WWE Stars

John Cena has replied to Dave Bautista’s feedback about doubtlessly starring in a film with him.

In Esquire’s video sequence “Give an explanation for This,” Cena praised Bautista for his ability and stated he understood why the Wonder actor doesn’t wish to be “lumped in” with different former skilled wrestlers. “I’m tremendous unhappy about that, as a result of Dave Bautista is an unbelievably proficient actor,” Cena admitted. “He’s accomplished some wonderful paintings. However I feel when any person makes a remark like that, I feel the essential factor is to check out and have a look at issues from their standpoint. Dave has labored so onerous on his craft. And he’s so devoted to his characters. And truly needs to position forth a frame of labor that provides him his personal id. I one hundred pc take into account that.”

When a fan recommended in June that Bautista sign up for fellow WWE stars Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a movie, Bautista replied, “Nah I’m excellent!!” on Twitter. He later clarified his response by way of tweeting a gaggle of pictures that display the big variety of characters he has performed in motion pictures like Guardians of the Galaxy and Blade Runner 2049. “I figured a visible reference would possibly lend a hand. I’d simply favor to not be lumped in. Not anything private,” he tweeted.

The Holiday Buddies actor used to be now not by way of the feedback and persevered to reward Bautista to Esquire, calling him “one among nicest” and “maximum beneficiant guys you’ll ever meet.” He added that there isn’t any “red meat” between the 2 of them.

“He truly simply needs to be recognized and known for his paintings. And I can’t fault him for that,” Cena stated. “I applaud him for it. To be courageous sufficient to mention one thing like that roughly permits him to move forth on his personal and I recognize that.”

Watch the video beneath.