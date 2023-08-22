John Cena Will Return To WWE On SmackDown Next Month:

WWE insiders tell us that Cena will be on SmackDown on September 1 at the Giant Center within Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The 16-time World Champion hasn’t been in the ring since April, when he faced Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Cena was in charge for most of the match, but he lost when the champion hit him low and then used the “A-Town Down” move on him.

The 46-year-old WWE superstar also surprised fans in London last month when he showed up at Money within the Bank at the O2 Arena without warning.

John spoke strongly at the event regarding why a future WrestleMania should be held in London, but Grayson Waller cut him off. Waller got a “attitude adjustment” in the end, which brought the section to a close.

Even though there has been no clear word yet on who Cena might fight,

“I can’t wait to see my WWE family again in person on Smackdown! I’m really looking forward to meeting the WWE Universe within India as well as wrestling there for the first time. Now is the time. See you all soon! WWE, and WWE India,” Cena wrote.

When John Cena shows up in September, it will be his initial WWE event since he showed up at Money within the Bank at the O2 Arena out of the blue in July.

He was also in the lineup for WrestleMania in April of this year. At WrestleMania 39, Cena and Austin Theory fought for the United States Championship. Cena, on the other hand, lost that fight.

John Cena has served as the face of WWE for a long time, yet he hasn’t been fighting for the company as often in recent years. Last year, Cena only had one match in WWE.

We’ve heard that Cena will also go to India with the company for the WWE Superstar Spectacle show on Friday, September 8, at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium.

It is expected to be WWE’s initially live event in India since 2017. It will also be WWE’s initially live show in Hyderabad. However, it will not be shown on TV in the US.

At this point, we don’t know if or for how long Cena will be wrestling during either of his future WWE outings.

Every week at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, FOX shows Friday Night SmackDown live. This week’s show will feature the return of Jimmy Uso as well as Grayson Waller going up against WWE star Rey Mysterio.

Cena recently said that he misses being an employee of WWE while reflecting on his time there. “Man, every day I wish I had stayed there. I can’t do it. My body is unable to perform it anymore, so I don’t want to sell something that doesn’t work.

That’s something I learned at the time from those soldiers. Guys such as Eddie would take on a lot of risks. He says, “I’ll never sell a bad product to a customer. How I feel doesn’t matter to me. I don’t care about how my body feels or what problems I have in my mind.

When I’m on, they pay well, so I’m going to give it all I’ve got and at times discover it when it isn’t there,'” the 46-year-old wrestling legend told Busted Open Radio.

The last live WWE show in India was in 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium located in Delhi. Next month’s Hyderabad Superstar Spectacle will be the first live WWE show in India since then.

despite the fact that the September WWE Superstar Spectacle won’t be shown on TV in the United States, the first time this event was shown on TV was in India two years ago.