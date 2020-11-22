John Cleese Sparks Backlash Over Transphobic Tweets

“Monty Python” actor John Cleese is being accused of transphobia following a collection of tweets through which he defended “Harry Potter” writer J.Okay. Rowling.

In June, Rowling made headlines for stating that she believes one’s organic intercourse is their “actual intercourse” and criticizing transgender folks for “erasing the idea of intercourse.” In September, Cleese signed a letter displaying his solidarity with Rowling.

On Sunday morning, a Twitter person requested Cleese about his stance on Rowling’s views. Cleese wrote: “I’m afraid I’m not that taken with trans of us. I simply hope they’re pleased and that individuals deal with them kindly. Proper now I’m extra focussed [sic] on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption within the UK, the appalling British press, the revelations about police brutality…”

When one other person requested Cleese, “Why the fuck can’t you simply let folks be who they wish to be?” he responded with, “Deep down, I wish to be a Cambodian police girl. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?”

One person identified Cleese’s “superficial understanding” of the subject. Cleese replied: “Sure, my understanding is superficial. One factor: When a girl who was as soon as a person is competing towards girls who’ve at all times been girls, I feel she has a bonus, as a result of she inherited a person’s physique, which is normally larger and stronger than a girl’s. Does that show phobia?”

A consultant for Cleese didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Cleese acquired ample backlash for his tweets, with customers calling them transphobic. “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness identified the violence that may end result from transphobic habits: “Expensive @JohnCleese you’ve made a number of transphobic feedback right here. You do appear to not solely be taken with trans of us, but additionally including to transphobia at a time when trans individuals are being murdered world vast. Trans & non binary folks aren’t being handled kindly.”

In a later tweet, Van Ness referred to as out each Rowling and Cleese, writing: “Strive being a trans, non binary, or gender nonconforming particular person particularly Black & Brown ones, ALONE in a rural city or ANYWHERE on the earth. The @jk_rowling & @JohnCleese of the world may by no means. So merciless to consistently punch down onto a marginalized group of individuals.”

Former 9 Inch Nails artwork director Rob Sheridan additionally reacted to Cleese’s tweets. “I noticed John Cleese trending and was bummed to seek out out why (he’s on the JK Rowling transphobia prepare),” Sheridan wrote. “It’s wild how usually wealthy white folks brains simply get completely shattered by private gender points which have by no means affected them and sure won’t ever have an effect on them.”