John de Lancie Talks Reprising Q on ‘Star Trek: Picard’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When John de Lancie was first solid as Q on the pilot of “Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology,” his expectation was that he was solely purported to play the wily all-powerful being — who challenges Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) with proving humanity’s worthiness — for that single, two-part episode. However three days into taking pictures, “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry took de Lancie apart.

“He mentioned to me, ‘You don’t have any concept what you’ve gotten your self into,’” de Lancie says. “And oh my god, was he proper.”

De Lancie reprised his efficiency as Q on seven extra episodes of “TNG,” together with the sequence finale, when Q promised he would go to Picard once more “infrequently.” Regardless of appearances as Q on “Star Trek: Deep House 9” and “Star Trek: Voyager” (in addition to a short cameo on the animated sequence “Star Trek: Decrease Decks”), nevertheless, Q by no means did drop in on Picard for one more verbal tête-à-tête.

That’s, till Monday’s announcement that de Lancie would return as Q in Season 2 of the Paramount Plus sequence “Star Trek: Picard,” which is able to premiere in 2022.

A prolific character actor in TV, movie and theater, de Lancie’s performed every part from “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” because the voice of the villain Discord to “Breaking Unhealthy” as Donald Margolis, the distraught father of the heroin-addicted Jane (Krysten Ritter).

However for a lot of, Q is de Lancie’s signature position. His episodes of “TNG” stay among the most beloved within the sequence’ seven-season run from 1987 to 1994, and the information that he can be enjoying the position once more lit up Trekkie Twitter in celebration. On this unique dialog with Selection, de Lancie explains his response to the information that he was being invited to return to “the ceremonial dinner,” as he places it — and his reservations about reprising a personality he hasn’t performed since 2001.

When “Star Trek: Picard” was first introduced, did that trigger you to surprise, “Oh, what if Q might come again?”

Nicely, it’s attention-grabbing. Terry [Matalas], one of many govt producers, after I met with him, he mentioned, “Oh, after all, you knew you had been going to be coming again.” And I mentioned, “You recognize what, Terry, ‘Star Trek’ has completed a variety of films and different exhibits with out me. So I didn’t assume that that was going to be the case.” I simply form of self-discipline myself as an expert through the years to go, “look, it’s someone else’s ceremonial dinner. You can not spend your time worrying about whether or not you’re getting invited. Simply take it off the radar. You get invited otherwise you don’t get invited, that’s all.”

So when had been you first invited again to this ceremonial dinner?

Nicely, I wish to say, six months in the past. This entire COVID 12 months has been disjointed, but it surely was after their first season.

How did that really feel to know that they had been interested by bringing Q again?

You recognize, it was, and is, slightly little bit of a combined bag. One of many points that I’ve is you don’t wish to fall into the entice of re-creating. I used to be clearly slightly involved — very involved — in regards to the points having to do with, nicely, excuse me, that is 20 years later. I’m purported to be immortal and I actually look very mortal. There have been points about all of that. I used to be flattered. In fact, I mentioned sure. I didn’t have to consider that half. After which I puzzled, the place are they going to go together with this?

Did the producers speak with you at that time about what was deliberate for Q, or was this extra of a thriller to you?

There was generalized speak, which intrigued me. One of many issues that’s form of uncommon, having performed a personality that has had such a protracted historical past — I’ve solely completed, I feel, 9 episodes [of “Star Trek”], between the three exhibits. [Editor’s note: It’s been 12.] I’ve all the time considered it as being form of a diamond within the tough, and having new sides of that stone that’s going to be reduce. So right here it’s, a few years later, we’re nonetheless reducing that stone. There shall be components of that stone which have already been reduce, and they’ll merely should be burnished up. After which there shall be components of this stone that shall be newly reduce, for which there shall be individuals who go, “Oh I all the time thought you’d go in that route,” after which others, “Oh, I like him the best way he was earlier than!”

It solved one main downside for me, and that’s I really feel very strongly about the entire thing of, you may by no means return. Dare I say, how usually have we gone again to satisfy with previous girlfriends or boyfriends or what have you ever and also you go, “Oh, I feel it could have been higher simply maintaining this in my creativeness!” Right here, we aren’t, the truth is, going again. We’re taking what now we have and we’re shifting ahead. And to me, that’s thrilling.

Have you ever shot something but?

I’ve.

How did it really feel to behave towards Patrick Stewart once more?

It was enjoyable. My very own points have all the time been the identical. I’ve to place in a variety of homework as a result of I’m very dyslexic and I simply need to work actually arduous to get all of that into RAM, because it had been. After which as soon as that’s completed, I’m there to play. And so it was simply enjoyable. That kind of preparation has paid off and also you’re simply able to rock and roll.

Did you pay any consideration to the best way that the announcement of your return was acquired?

I noticed the little trailer, which I assumed was very well completed, the place there’s a enjoying card that disappears and then you definitely simply see the Q. I felt that that was very befitting this character. That is skinny ice for all of us: There are expectations. Within the case of that little announcement, I assumed they exceeded expectations on that. It was a very nice little morsel of, “Right here he comes!”

“Star Trek” followers are notoriously choosy, however I’ve not seen detrimental reactions to Q’s return — it’s been fairly enthusiastically acquired. How does it really feel to have folks be so interested by seeing you proceed to play this position?

Nicely, as you had been saying that simply now, what I felt was principally was, Oh shit. [Laughs] The strain is on! That’s how I really feel about it. I discover that to be a problem. I hope that I can match it. I hope that all of us can match it, and extra to the purpose, exceed it. [Laughs] This is likely one of the causes I steer clear of all these things. I form of simply have to remain on the planet of what will be completed, and what can’t be completed, and to not get too pressurized in all this.

One widespread response I’ve seen is folks saying, “oh, thank god, I can be ok with the letter Q once more.” Clearly, in the previous few years, the letter Q has taken on a a lot totally different connotation with the rise of the QAnon conspiracy cult. How unusual has that been for you, given how recognized you’ve been with the position?

[Sighs] I’m actually grateful for that character that I performed — and I’ve develop into protecting of that, of what Q means and all that. Definitely with this different factor, I’ve chosen to not dumpster dive into it. I don’t wish to deliver these two components collectively in any method in anyway. There’s part of Q that I’m enjoying that’s frankly extra actual and extra constructive and extra life-affirming than the [pause] ridiculousness that I hear about this different stuff.

Since we’re speaking about reprising one in every of your most memorable roles, I did wish to ask — on condition that “Higher Name Saul” is a prequel sequence for “Breaking Unhealthy,” have you ever ever puzzled if Donald Margolis would pop up on that present?

I’d have beloved for that character to have continued. Via my profession, I used to be all the time employed to play the very aggressive, wordsmith-y form of character, which mockingly is tough for me as a result of I simply are likely to work seemingly twice as arduous as anyone else. That character allowed me to only calm down slightly bit, and to only really feel, versus making an attempt to dominate or bulldoze. However once more, you introduced it up and I admire it and I take it as a praise, however I simply don’t give it some thought ever. I simply can’t.

Let me simply let you know, it’s very attention-grabbing what totally different characters can do for someone. On this case, simply think about a 22-year-old, shy, form of strung out child who comes as much as me and says, “Hey, are you Jane’s father?” And I’m going, “Uh yeah.” And he’s taking a look at me form of askance, and he goes, “Yeah, nicely, now I assume I do know what my mother and father went by way of.”

I’m certain his mother and father did every part to attempt to preserve him from, you already know — “Please, you may’t preserve on doing this, you’re going to spoil your life.” And he couldn’t hear any of it, however he may very well be affected when he noticed it in a narrative. So I’m actually comfortable to have performed that position.

This interview has been edited and condensed.