John Fogerty on Trump Using Creedence Track: ‘He IS the Fortunate Son’

The irony of the Donald Trump marketing campaign utilizing the Creedence Clearwater Revival basic “Fortunate Son” has escaped nearly nobody in latest days, besides, presumably, the Donald Trump marketing campaign. Now, the man who wrote and sang the track, John Fogerty, has spoken as much as affirm that it didn’t elude him, both.

As Fogerty explains in the minute-and-a-half message he posted on Fb, the track was written about — and is broadly understood by nearly everybody who’s heard it to be about — army draft avoidance by the rich. {That a} politician who has typically been referred to by the nickname “Cadet Bone Spurs” would willingly select to attract consideration again to his personal historical past of escaping the Vietnam draft is, in Fogerty’s phrases, “complicated” and “confounding.”

Controversy arose after the marketing campaign performed the track Trump walked off Air Drive One in Freeland, Michigan Thursday (Dave Weigel tweeted that it was “an entry for the ‘no one listened to the lyrics’ corridor of fame”), despite the fact that it has been used as Trump’s deplaning music on the marketing campaign path earlier than, to lesser discover.

“Hello everyone. Please put on your masks,” Fogerty begins (guaranteeing a minimum of some extent of tune-out by presidential supporters proper at the outset). “Lately, the president has been utilizing my track ‘Fortunate Son’ for his political rallies, which I discover confounding, to say the least. So I assumed I’d clarify just a little bit about what ‘Fortunate Son’ is about.”

Fogerty says he “wrote the track again in 1969 at the top of the Vietnam struggle. By the time I wrote the track, I already had been drafted and had served in the army, and I’ve been a lifelong supporter of our guys and gals in the army, in all probability due to that have, after all. Anyway, again in these days we nonetheless had a draft. And one thing I used to be very upset about was the reality that folks of privilege — in different phrases, wealthy folks, or those who had place — may use that to keep away from the draft and never be taken into the army. I discovered it very upsetting that such a factor may happen, and that’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son.’ That’s actually what the entire intent of the track (was).”

Continues Fogerty, “The very first strains of ‘Fortunate Son’ are: ‘Some of us are born made to wave the flag, oooh, they’re pink white and blue / However when the band performs “Hail to the Chief,” they level the cannon at you.’ Properly, that’s precisely what occurred just lately in Lafayette Park when the president determined to take a stroll throughout the park. He cleared out the space utilizing federal troops in order that he may stand in entrance of St. John’s Church with a Bible.

“It’s a track I may have written now. So I discover it complicated, I’d say, that the president has chosen to make use of my track for his political rallies, when in reality it looks like he is in all probability the Fortunate Son.”

It has been reported that Trump acquired 5 deferments from the draft throughout the Vietnam Battle, 4 of which have been instructional and one among which was a 1-Y medical deferment for a bone spurs prognosis.

“I had a health care provider that gave me a letter — a really robust letter on the heels,” Trump informed the New York Occasions in 2016. “They have been spurs. You already know, it was troublesome from the long-term strolling standpoint. [It was] not an enormous downside, but it surely was sufficient of an issue. … Over a time period, it healed up.”

Final yr, the president’s former private lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified to Congress that the bone spurs excuse was false, saying Trump informed him there “was no surgical procedure” for the situation. “He informed me to not reply the particular questions by reporters however relatively supply merely the incontrovertible fact that he acquired a medical deferment,” mentioned Cohen. “He completed the dialog with the following remark. ‘You assume I’m silly? I wasn’t going to Vietnam.’”

Trump has been known as “Cadet Bone Spurs” by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a veteran wounded in battle, and “President Bone Spurs” by Meghan McCain, daughter of one other celebrated veteran and Trump’s late antagonist, John McCain.