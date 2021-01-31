John Frey Useless: ‘Cabaret Maxime’ Actor, Author, Teacher Was 62

John Frey, an actor, screenwriter, director and trainer identified for the 2019 movie “Cabaret Maxime,” died on Jan. 23 of coronary heart failure. He was 62.

Born within the Bronx, Frey graduated from the distinguished William Esper Studio for actors and had a 25-year worldwide profession in movie, theater and tv. Frey’s early theater appearing and directing credit embody “Cat on a Sizzling Tin Roof,” “27 Wagons Filled with Cotton,” “Miss Julie” and “Of Mice and Males.” His most up-to-date venture was as an actor and screenwriter for Bruno de Almeida’s movie “Cabaret Maxime” in 2019, which received him the Portuguese Society of Authors greatest screenplay award.

“An artist pure of coronary heart and beneficiant of spirit has been taken from us far too quickly,” a consultant for the William Esper Studio mentioned in an announcement. “John was a critically-acclaimed director, award-winning screenwriter and among the many most revered appearing approach academics on the planet.”

Frey first met de Almeida in New York Metropolis, and the 2 collaborated on a complete of 5 movies earlier than “Cabaret Maxime”: “On the Run” (1999), “The Assortment” (2005), “The Lovebirds” (2009), “The Lecture” (2012) and “Operation Autumn” (2013). Along with appearing in all of those movies, Frey can also be credited as a author on “The Assortment,” “The Lovebirds” and “Operation Autumn.”

Frey’s different movie credit embody Michael Imperioli’s “The Hungry Ghosts,” “15 Months in Might,” “Name Lady in Sluggish Movement” in Portugal, “The Wake” in Denmark and “Les Taxis Rouge” with Jean Reno in France. Frey’s tv appearing credit embody “Rescue Me” with Dennis Leary and the TV miniseries “Mata Hari” in Russia.

In 2009, Frey moved to Lisbon, Portugal, the place he opened the John Frey Studio for Actors and taught the Meisner approach to younger actors. Frey additionally established the Beneath the Belt Theater Firm in 2013, the place he directed performs together with John Patrick Shanley’s “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” and Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “The Motherfucker With the Hat.”

Frey returned to New York Metropolis in 2019 to affix the William Esper Studio school and taught there till his loss of life. He had been engaged on finishing a screenplay about Herman Melville, the creator of “Moby Dick.”