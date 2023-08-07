John Gosling, The Pianist For The Kinks, Died At Age 75:

The pianist for The Kinks, John Gosling, died on Friday. He turned 75. After the musician died, members of the famous British rock band paid respect to him on social media.

“It makes us very sad to hear that John Gosling has died. “John’s wife and family have our condolences,” the band wrote next to a black-and-white film of Gosling.

“We’re sorry for John’s family and wife’s loss,” the band said in a statement. Ray Davies, the lead singer, sent his condolences to his partner and family. Rest in peace, John, my dear.”

Mick Avory Who Is Drummer In Kinks Also Expressed Honor By Writing:

Drummer Mick Avory additionally expressed respect by writing, “Today we lose a close companion as well as colleague. He was an excellent musician as well as had a great sense of humor.” Gosling played the piano for The Kinks from 1970 to 1978, when Pretty Things’ Gordon Edwards took over.

Dave Davies, the lead guitarist, wrote, “I’m shocked and saddened by John Gosling’s death. During his time alongside us, he has been a close companion as well as an important part of the Kinks’ music.

Our hearts go out to his wife as well as family. I will always love and care about him very much. He was a great man and a great artist.”

The late Nicky Hopkins, a great session keyboardist who played before him on Kinks records, also shared the news on his social media sites.

Gosling Performed 10 Records Within 8 Years For Famous Rock Group:

He was in the famous rock group for eight years and played on 10 records, such as “Muswell Hillbillies” and “Everybody’s in Showbiz.”

Gosling quit The Kinks within 1978, and in 1994, he helped start a new band called the Kast Off Kinks. Gosling, who became known to be “John the Baptist,” played alongside Avory, Jim Rodford, as well as John Dalton until he retired in 2008.

Gosling Joined The Kinks On Their 8th Studio Record Lola Versus Powerman:

Gosling was born within Devon, England, within 1948. He first joined the Kinks on their eighth studio record, Lola Versus Powerman as well as the Moneygoround, the first installment, within 1970, by trying out on the tape for “Lola.”

He was on albums like “Muswell Hillbillies,” “Everybody’s within Show-Biz,” and “Sleepwalker,” which was their highest-charting record in the US up to that point. These albums were notable, but they didn’t do too well. He left shortly after Misfits came out in 1978.

In a Kast off Kinks interview, Gosling was questioned how he thinks his life might have turned out if he hadn’t joined The Kinks within the 1970s. Gosling said, “I don’t know, but I’m sure music would have been a big part of it.” Alternatively I could have just killed the last horse.”