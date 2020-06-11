John Hawkes, Allison Janney Join Cast of Michael Morris’ ‘To Leslie’ – Variety

Oscar-nominee John Hawkes and Oscar-winner Allison Janney have come on board for roles within the real-life-inspired characteristic “To Leslie.” The actors be a part of beforehand introduced lead Andrea Riseborough. Mister Smith Leisure is dealing with worldwide gross sales and can introduce the undertaking this month at digital Cannes. UTA Impartial Movie Group is representing U.S. gross sales.

Michael Morris (“Bloodline,” “Higher Name Saul”) will direct the screenplay written by Ryan Binaco (“3022”). Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Photos are producers together with Kelsey Regulation of Clair de Lune Leisure. Binaco is govt producing.

“To Leslie” tells the story of a West Texas single mom (Riseborough), who gained the lottery and squandered it simply as quick, forsaking a world of heartbreak. Years later, along with her appeal operating out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and discover redemption. Binaco wrote the screenplay impressed by the life of his mom.

Hawkes will play Sweeney, a lonely motel supervisor residing a quiet life in West Texas, who takes an opportunity on Leslie when nobody else will. Janney will painting Nancy, a Harley-loving ex-biker with a imply streak, who refuses to let Leslie dwell down her previous.

Associated Tales

Hawkes is understood for crafting memorable performances throughout a variety of types and genres. His newest initiatives are the options “Finish of Sentence,” presently streaming on Amazon, and “Peanut Butter Falcon,” which gained a quantity of critics’ honors in addition to being acknowledged by the Nationwide Board of Evaluation and profitable the viewers award at SXSW. Extra credit embody Nicholas Winding Refn’s crime drama “Too Previous to Die Younger,” which premiered on the Cannes Movie Competition, and “Three Billboards Outdoors Ebbing, Missouri,” which gained the Toronto Movie Competition Viewers Award together with the SAG Award for Finest Ensemble.

Hawkes has delivered tour de pressure performances in a succession of movies. For his excellent portrayal of real-life poet Mark O’Brien in “The Classes,” Hawkes gained greatest actor from the Impartial Spirit Awards, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and Display screen Actors Guild Award. As well as, the movie gained the viewers award and a particular jury prize for the ensemble forged at Sundance. His critically acclaimed efficiency as Teardrop in “Winter’s Bone” earned him an Impartial Spirit Award win and an Academy Award nomination for supporting actor, together with nominations from the Display screen Actors Guild and a number of other movie critics teams.

Janney, the seven-time Emmy winner who earned the 2018 Academy Award for her position in “I, Tonya,” is receiving extra essential popularity of her flip in HBO Movie’s crime-drama “Dangerous Schooling” reverse Hugh Jackman, and was lately seen enjoying famed legal professional Susan Estrich in Jay Roach’s “Bombshell.”

Morris directed the pilot of Netflix’s “Locke & Key.” He additionally most lately helmed episodes of “Higher Name Saul,” “Preacher,” and “Halt and Catch Fireplace” for AMC, and “13 Causes Why” for Netflix. His episodic directing credit additionally embody “Billions” and “Shameless” for Showtime in addition to “Home of Playing cards” and “Bloodline” for Netflix.

BCDF has been growing an array of e book franchises for movie and TV, together with New York Occasions bestseller “The Language of Flowers,” which is able to star Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson; bestseller “The Hating Recreation,” which shoots this summer time with Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell starring; and worldwide bestseller “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”

Hawkes is repped by Modern Artists, Thruline Leisure, and legal professional Todd Rubenstein. Janney is repped by Gersh, Thruline, and Nelson Davis. Morris is repped by UTA and Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.