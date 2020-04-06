John Krasinski’s Some Good News brings together original Hamilton cast

The US Workplace star John Krasinski launched YouTube channel Some Good News (SGN) final week to share feel-good tales whereas the world continues to self-isolate.

The second episode landed on the SGN YouTube channel on Monday morning, with extra star energy to enrich this week’s feel-good tales following Steve Carell’s look within the first episode.

“The response to the primary episode was extremely optimistic and for me, on a private degree, extraordinarily emotionally overwhelming,” Krasinski mentioned within the opening sequence.

He then went on to showcase the present’s model new intro, which was created by a viewer who thought SGN may do with a bit enchancment.

Although “meteorologist” Robert De Niro options within the episode, it’s the Hamilton original cast who steal the present in what must be probably the greatest lockdown “Zoom bombs”.

Krasinski invited Hamilton super-fan Aubrey on the present through a Zoom name following a Tweet from her mum. Aubrey had tickets to observe Lin-Manuel Miranda’s in style musical for her birthday, however needed to self-isolate at residence watching Mary Poppins Returns as an alternative.

Fortunately, Krasinski is married to Mary Poppins herself Emily Blunt, who co-starred alongside Miranda within the Disney reboot and was capable of pull some strings.

Whereas chatting to Krasinski and Blunt, Aubrey is shocked when Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the decision and begins performing her favorite Hamilton track. Not solely that, however he’s joined by the original cast, together with Leslie Odom Jr, Anthony Ramos and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

You’ll be able to watch the heartwarming reunion beneath:

