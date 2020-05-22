John Krasinski’s Some Good News Is Heading To A Streaming Service With Some Changes

There was a complete lot of dangerous information in latest months because of the present well being disaster, and John Krasinski thought it was a good suggestion to start out a present in regards to the not-so-bad information. And so, Krasinski launched Some Good News on YouTube in late March to convey feel-good information to viewers from the consolation of his house. After eight full episodes and several other brief clips, the collection aired its last episode on Could 17. Nevertheless, there’s excellent news for Some Good News! The Workplace vet’s YouTube collection is headed to a streaming service for extra episodes, however there can be some adjustments.