John Krasinski’s Some Good News Is Heading To A Streaming Service With Some Changes

Go away a Remark
There was a complete lot of dangerous information in latest months because of the present well being disaster, and John Krasinski thought it was a good suggestion to start out a present in regards to the not-so-bad information. And so, Krasinski launched Some Good News on YouTube in late March to convey feel-good information to viewers from the consolation of his house. After eight full episodes and several other brief clips, the collection aired its last episode on Could 17. Nevertheless, there’s excellent news for Some Good News! The Workplace vet’s YouTube collection is headed to a streaming service for extra episodes, however there can be some adjustments.
There are advance negotiations being made with ViacomCBS execs to launch Some Good News throughout the corporate’s many platforms. In accordance with TVLine, the deal might convey weekly episodes of the collection to the streaming service CBS All Entry. That mentioned, John Krasinksi gained’t be internet hosting the present like he did on YouTube, and another person will step in to fill his sneakers. As of this writing, a number has not but been introduced, however Krasinski will reportedly function govt producer and can also be anticipated to make recurring appearances on the present.
Along with weekly episodes of Some Good News, the ViacomCBS deal will embody creating short-form content material to air throughout a wide range of the corporate’s retailers, together with CBS News. In an announcement, John Krasinski expressed gratitude for the chance to proceed bringing uplifting content material to the plenty. In his phrases:
Couldn’t be extra excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to have the ability to convey Some Good News to so many extra individuals. From the primary episode, our objective was to create a information present devoted completely to excellent news. By no means did I count on to be becoming a member of the ranks of such a historic information group as CBS.
Some Good News was created by John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, and the short-lived collection introduced quite a lot of happiness and touching moments to about 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. Full episodes ranged wherever between 15 to 25-minutes and had a ton of memorable moments, together with The Workplace forged reuniting through Zoom and subsequently shocking a newly married couple.
Yet one more episode concerned a shock efficiency by the unique Broadway forged of Hamilton and a digital commencement episode that introduced collectively Oprah Winfrey, Jon Stewart, and extra. Some Good News was extremely charming and I’m glad {that a} deal is being negotiated to convey viewers much more feel-good content material.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates on Some Good News. Within the meantime, you’ll want to try our 2020 summer season TV premiere information for extra on what to look at on cable and streaming now and within the coming weeks.
Add Comment