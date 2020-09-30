John Legend Backs George Gascon for L.A. District Attorney in New Ad

Musician and activist John Legend narrates a brand new TV industrial for George Gascón, who’s searching for to unseat Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey in November.

Legend has supported progressive prosecutors throughout the nation, and endorsed Gascón’s marketing campaign throughout the main. The brand new spot options photos of Black Lives Matter protests, and assaults Lacey for receiving monetary help from police unions.

“The issue is true in entrance of our eyes,” Legend says in the advert. “Our district lawyer has carried out nothing about police brutality, and the police unions are thanking her by spending tens of millions to maintain her in workplace.”

The advert is ready to debut throughout Tuesday evening’s presidential debate protection on KNBC-TV and KCBS-TV. In response to an FCC submitting, the Gascón marketing campaign spent $36,000 to air the advert on KNBC-TV.

Regulation enforcement unions, together with the L.A. Police Protecting League and the Peace Officers Analysis Affiliation of California, have raised $3.6 million in help of Lacey’s marketing campaign, in line with marketing campaign finance filings. Gascón has refused to take police union contributions.

Considered one of Gascón’s key supporters is Patty Quillin, who’s married to Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings. She contributed $1 million to a committee supporting Gascón earlier this yr.

Legend has supported Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, Kim Foxx in Chicago and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, all of whom ran in help of felony justice reform.

The Gascón marketing campaign has highlighted a handful of controversial police shootings, together with the killing of Brendon Glenn in 2015, and faulted Lacey for not submitting expenses.

Lacey, who was first elected in 2012, has countered by citing her personal report of reform on psychological well being and on expunging marijuana convictions.