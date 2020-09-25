John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Buy $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

With their third bundle of pleasure because of arrive in March, high-profile movie star energy couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have bid adieu to their 90210 “starter” home — as soon as owned by Rihanna — and upgraded to a extra roomy, $17.5 million residence elsewhere within the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a neighborhood referred to as Beverly Hills Put up Workplace.

Constructed new this yr and sheathed in metallic and glass, the hard-edged modern mansion comprises 10,700 sq. ft of dwelling area, with 6 bedrooms and 9 loos. Developed by native contractor JB Builders, the practically one-acre property affords a prairie-sized motorcourt, good for internet hosting giant occasions.

Inside, the house boasts a group of bespoke supplies, with unique wooden and marble trim, wide-plank oak wooden flooring and a hovering glass atrium that floods the huge nice room with gentle. Naturally, the home is provided with a slew of designer goodies — Toto bogs, Miele kitchen home equipment, LED mirrors, Crestron sensible residence know-how, and a 5 tankless water heaters.

From the residence, disappearing partitions of glass lead out to a yard with a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool and plush views throughout Benedict Canyon, right down to the Century Metropolis skyline. There’s additionally a petite pool home, plus a 500 sq. ft. media room with top-notch acoustics for a theater-quality film expertise.

Amid a frenzied media blitz, Teigen and Legend hoisted their former Beverly Hills residence onto the market final month with a $23.95 million ask. Regardless of that aggressive worth level, the couple nearly instantly obtained a proposal and the home is at the moment in escrow to be bought, in response to the MLS. For the second, the rising household is quarantining in a leased mansion — additionally designed within the modern architectural type — down within the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood.

Sally Forster Jones of Compass held the itemizing; Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman repped Legend and Teigen.