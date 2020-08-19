John Legend Closes Night 2 of Democratic Convention With ‘By no means Break’

The Democrats selected John Legend, one of probably the most outspoken advocates for social justice in pop, to shut out the second night time of their 2020 conference. However it wasn’t the fiery aspect that generally turns up in interviews and on social media he was exhibiting — it was Legend as healer and romantic, singing “By no means Break,” the gospel-infused closing tune from his newest album, “Greater Love.”

Legend filmed the tune on the stage of one of downtown L.A.’s venerable film palaces, however the digital camera confronted the empty auditorium quite than the rear of the stage, with Legend showing to be alone at his piano at first earlier than he was joined by a chorale of singers with their backs to the non-audience. “I’m not nervous about us / And I’ve by no means been / We all know how the story ends,” he sang.

“Because of the @DemConvention for asking me to shut out a strong night time with my new tune #NeverBreak,” Legend tweeted. “The tune is about love, hope and resilience, and I believe we may all use some of that proper now.”

It received’t be the final time Legend’s music is heard through the conference, as he supplied a preview of what to anticipate musically on closing night time Thursday. When a fan tweeted, “I hoped for Glory. However possibly one other time,” the singer answered again, “Keep tuned for the remainder of the week!”

Legend’s message was extra peaceable and soothing than the songs heard on Monday night time, and was clearly designed with the segue in thoughts of popping out of Jill Biden’s upbeat speech, one of the few main ones on the conference to keep away from the topic of the present president.

The tune obtained extra airtime on cable networks than the nearer Monday night time, which had Stephen Stills and Billy Porter teaming up on the Buffalo Springfield basic “For What It’s Price” — a tune that many had to go surfing to seek out as anchors reduce away to have pundits instantly talk about Michelle Obama’s speech. Legend obtained a bit extra respect Tuesday; MSNBC reduce away earlier than his look, however CNN let his tune play out.

When his “Greater Love” album got here out earlier within the yr, Legend offered an origin story for “By no means Break.” “I wrote this tune with Mr. Hudson, Nasri, and Greg Wells again in early 2019, and who knew how significant it could be now, through the pandemic and protests and all these items?” he informed Apple Music. “It’s an ode to like and hope and resilience, and the ability of the human spirit, and I felt prefer it was the proper solution to shut the album.”

Though Legend shies away from politics in his songs, nobody in music has been bolder about taking a stand within the public sphere. When Legend spoke with Selection not too long ago for a canopy story, he made his well-known emotions about Donald Trump much more abundantly clear.

“President Trump is clearly a bigot,” Legend informed Selection. “He’s been a bigot his total life. His father was a bigot, It’s half of his worldview (during which) there’s a hierarchy of races. I consider he’s an Eugenesist. That’s ingrained in him, He’s additionally a narcissist, so he’s not really excellent at managing something. He’s dangerous at managing the pandemic response. Even dangerous at executing his personal twisted concepts. That’s most likely one of his solely saving graces — he’s not succesful of executing all of the actually horrible issues that he needs to do on this nation which are manifestations of his sick thoughts… He’s not succesful of main the nation nicely, notably, when we now have moments of racial unrest and responses to racism. Having a bigot as chief government is a horrible factor — somebody who additionally has authoritarian impulses who needs to make use of the army to wage struggle on undesirable residents. We’re all the time going to be a weaker nation with him in cost, and it’s an pressing precedence that he’s not in cost.”