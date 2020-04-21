John Legend, Matthew McConaughey and Other Celebrity Homes That Made Me Jealous During One World Together

Kerry Washington Is Tremendous Organized

I absolutely anticipated to see Kerry Washington sporting some gorgeously luxe cream outfit whereas consuming popcorn and sipping pink wine like Scandal‘s Olivia Pope for this phase, but it surely seems her private type is a little more like that of her Little Fires In every single place character. Nonetheless, whereas nothing right here appears to be like completely unattainable, what number of of you’d get pleasure from having somebody are available simply to arrange your bookcases by colour? Not that Washington did not deal with this job herself, however, what should you run out of room on the pink shelf? What does she do? Is there a room the place she simply throws all of the books that do not match, or that are not the fitting colour? I must know Kerry!