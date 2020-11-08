General News

John Legend, Steve Harvey and More Mourn ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

November 8, 2020
10 Min Read

After the information broke on Sunday morning that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had died, Hollywood and former “Jeopardy!” contestants alike took to social media to honor him.

In response to Sony, Trebek died after an extended battle with pancreatic most cancers surrounded by household and associates. He taped “Jeopardy!” up till Oct. 29, which means that episodes Trebek hosted will proceed to air by means of Dec. 25 of this yr. Throughout his 36 years as host, Trebek made an immeasurable impression on each folks he met and those that watched him by means of a tv display screen.

Musician John Legend honored Trebek, writing: “I used to be obsessive about Jeopardy as a nerdy child rising up in Ohio. I’ve cherished and revered Alex Trebek since I can bear in mind. What an iconic profession.”

Ryan Reynolds talked about that Trebek filmed a cameo for his upcoming movie “Free Man.” “He was so gracious and humorous. Along with being curious, stalwart, beneficiant, reassuring and in fact, Canadian,” Reynolds wrote. “We love you, Alex. And all the time will.”

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander wrote, “He was a candy, good and sleek gentleman all the time and shall be missed as he rests in mild peace.” He completed his publish with, “Who’s Alex Trebek?,” taking part in on the way in which that “Jeopardy!” contestants should reply all questions.

Mario Lopez, who has additionally turn into a tv host, tweeted a photograph of him and Trebek with the caption: “An inspiring, robust, distinguished legend of a person. What’s Alex Trebek?”

Trebek’s fellow sport present host Steve Harvey paid tribute by calling him “the classiest sport present host of all time.” “His type was actual to me… condolences to his whole household and followers,” Harvey wrote.

Viola Davis known as Trebek “A real, true gentleman and brave hero.”

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game successful streak on the present, wrote: “It was one of many nice privileges of my life to spend time with this brave man whereas he fought the battle of his life. You’ll by no means get replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Burt Thakur, one other “Jeopardy!” contestant who realized English from watching the present, paid tribute to Trebek with a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. “I’m overwhelmed with emotion proper now and my coronary heart goes out to the Trebek household,” Thakur added.

Ken Jennings, the highest-earning sport present contestant of all time, posted a photograph of him and Trebek taking a selfie. “Alex wasn’t simply one of the best ever at what he did. He was additionally a beautiful and deeply respectable man, and I’m grateful for each minute I acquired to spend with him,” Jennings tweeted.

Jackie Fox of rock band The Runaways, who appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2018, wrote: “I really feel so honored to have been in a position to play 5 video games with this very gracious and succesful icon.”

Chairman of Disney, Robert Iger, tweeted: “He graced us with heat, wit and pure class, which is why we welcomed him into our houses evening after evening, yr after yr.”

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, the place Trebek was born, wrote: “We’ve misplaced an icon. Virtually each evening for greater than three many years, Alex Trebek entertained and educated tens of millions around the globe, instilling in so many people a love for trivia.”

“Rising up, he made me really feel like my nerdiness was beneficial and I cherished studying from watching jeopardy,” Padma Lakshmi wrote. “It was our household’s nightly pleasure.

Musician Charlie Puth wrote: “The soundtrack of my life was listening to his voice each evening at 7 p.m. There’ll by no means be a number fairly like him ever once more.”

See extra reactions beneath.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.