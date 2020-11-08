John Legend, Steve Harvey and More Mourn ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

After the information broke on Sunday morning that longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek had died, Hollywood and former “Jeopardy!” contestants alike took to social media to honor him.

In response to Sony, Trebek died after an extended battle with pancreatic most cancers surrounded by household and associates. He taped “Jeopardy!” up till Oct. 29, which means that episodes Trebek hosted will proceed to air by means of Dec. 25 of this yr. Throughout his 36 years as host, Trebek made an immeasurable impression on each folks he met and those that watched him by means of a tv display screen.

Musician John Legend honored Trebek, writing: “I used to be obsessive about Jeopardy as a nerdy child rising up in Ohio. I’ve cherished and revered Alex Trebek since I can bear in mind. What an iconic profession.”

Ryan Reynolds talked about that Trebek filmed a cameo for his upcoming movie “Free Man.” “He was so gracious and humorous. Along with being curious, stalwart, beneficiant, reassuring and in fact, Canadian,” Reynolds wrote. “We love you, Alex. And all the time will.”

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander wrote, “He was a candy, good and sleek gentleman all the time and shall be missed as he rests in mild peace.” He completed his publish with, “Who’s Alex Trebek?,” taking part in on the way in which that “Jeopardy!” contestants should reply all questions.

Mario Lopez, who has additionally turn into a tv host, tweeted a photograph of him and Trebek with the caption: “An inspiring, robust, distinguished legend of a person. What’s Alex Trebek?”

An inspiring, robust, distinguished legend of a person.

Trebek’s fellow sport present host Steve Harvey paid tribute by calling him “the classiest sport present host of all time.” “His type was actual to me… condolences to his whole household and followers,” Harvey wrote.

Viola Davis known as Trebek “A real, true gentleman and brave hero.”

Former “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game successful streak on the present, wrote: “It was one of many nice privileges of my life to spend time with this brave man whereas he fought the battle of his life. You’ll by no means get replaced in our hearts, Alex.”

Burt Thakur, one other “Jeopardy!” contestant who realized English from watching the present, paid tribute to Trebek with a poem by Rainer Maria Rilke. “I’m overwhelmed with emotion proper now and my coronary heart goes out to the Trebek household,” Thakur added.

When with proud pleasure we elevate Life’s purple wine up

To drink deep of the mystic shining cup

And ecstasy by means of all our being leaps—

Ken Jennings, the highest-earning sport present contestant of all time, posted a photograph of him and Trebek taking a selfie. “Alex wasn’t simply one of the best ever at what he did. He was additionally a beautiful and deeply respectable man, and I’m grateful for each minute I acquired to spend with him,” Jennings tweeted.

Jackie Fox of rock band The Runaways, who appeared on “Jeopardy!” in 2018, wrote: “I really feel so honored to have been in a position to play 5 video games with this very gracious and succesful icon.”

Chairman of Disney, Robert Iger, tweeted: “He graced us with heat, wit and pure class, which is why we welcomed him into our houses evening after evening, yr after yr.”

We mourn the lack of #alextrebek -a buddy, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with heat, wit & pure class, which is why we welcomed him into our houses evening after evening, yr after yr.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, the place Trebek was born, wrote: “We’ve misplaced an icon. Virtually each evening for greater than three many years, Alex Trebek entertained and educated tens of millions around the globe, instilling in so many people a love for trivia.”

“Rising up, he made me really feel like my nerdiness was beneficial and I cherished studying from watching jeopardy,” Padma Lakshmi wrote. “It was our household’s nightly pleasure.

Musician Charlie Puth wrote: “The soundtrack of my life was listening to his voice each evening at 7 p.m. There’ll by no means be a number fairly like him ever once more.”

We misplaced a internet hosting legend immediately and an actual gentleman Alex Trebek. My ideas and prayers exit to his household and his Jeopardy household. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was like a member of the family who I watched each evening. I bear in mind going to the set to observe him tape a present earlier than I began my TV profession. He was a giant affect and certainly one of a sort. Relaxation In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020

And now, one final clue: KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Reply:

“He nurtured a Tv safe-space for good folks” Query:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?” Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

I’m weeping…as a quiz bowl Excessive Schooler Jeopardy was my favourite night snack. After faculty I’d watch Jeopardy on the sofa and play alongside. This bizarre little present made me really feel like my assortment of info had been energy. Thanks Alex TREBEK 4 letting me really feel highly effective. RIP. — MOST TONY NOMINATED ONEHIT WONDER Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 8, 2020

I used to be on JEOPARDY! twice. In 1998 I used to be on the primary ever Again to College particular. Alex Trebek was so good to fifteen+ 10-11 yr olds — my nightmare. I wore a too shiny silver shirt from Restricted Too, which Alex stored joking (kindly) about needing sun shades to have a look at. RIP. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/QxgD9m9XI4 — 17 Minute Rain Delay (@KendraJames_) November 8, 2020

alex trebek.

RIP.

We each labored out of NBC Burbank at begin of our careers.

Later reminisced about our success.

Stylish, modest and gifted.

#@%* most cancers! — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) November 8, 2020

Rattling. 😞 Relaxation in love, Alex Trebek. ❤️❤️❤️❤️⛅️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. I’ll always remember this second…_b pic.twitter.com/S4M2EZoe87 — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) November 8, 2020

A person who devoted his profession to fostering information, curiosity, and the love of the sport. – Who’s Alex Trebek? Thanks for the numerous years of discovery and studying. @Jeopardy #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/UODf34ohVK — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) November 8, 2020

Reply: A very superior icon in tv, snarkiness, info, childhood household nights, human decency, hilarious SNL skits, and inspiration to maintain combating. Who’s #AlexTrebek? #RIPAlexTrebek #RIPAlex pic.twitter.com/Yuu14cXWu9 — Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 8, 2020

Thanks, Alex. https://t.co/0ChGPYVHtr — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an unimaginable profession and outstanding life. I’m sending like to his household and followers. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

I am honored to have identified Alex Trebek, have just a few meals with him, have him share a few of his knowledge. On the @TCM cruise, he acquired me to swim w/ the dolphins. Nobody else may’ve achieved that. He was one of the best at what he did, as was this different fellow. I am fortunate to have identified them each. pic.twitter.com/cUXJLa4jk5 — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) November 8, 2020