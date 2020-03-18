John Legend to Perform a ‘Together at Home’ Livestreamed Concert Today

John Legend will carry out a livestreamed solo live performance right now as a part of “Collectively, at Residence,” a new sequence of on-line live shows offered by the World Well being Group (WHO) and International Citizen. Collectively, the organizations have launched a marketing campaign known as the Solidarity Response Fund that goals to increase $675 million all through the month of April in the direction of COVID-19 reduction.

The live performance will air stay on Legend’s Instagram at four p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin kicked off the sequence Monday, performing his personal music “Yellow” in addition to a cowl of David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?,” which stopped wanting the refrain as a result of Martin stated it was too early within the day to hit a observe that top.

“Perhaps 9/11 was the final time I felt like we had been all collectively,” Martin stated of the pandemic, which reminds many individuals of the environment after the 2001 terrorist assaults.

On the finish of the published, Martin introduced that Legend can be the subsequent artist to carry out on “Collectively, at Residence.”

“You may see a actual piano participant who doesn’t want fireworks to play,” he stated.

In accordance to the announcement, “Collectively at Residence” is an effort to unite humanity at a time when many might really feel remoted at residence and encourage individuals to take significant motion to assist cease coronavirus. With these artists taking to social media to carry out their songs for anybody tuning into the stay streams and have interaction with followers, the hope is to assist strive to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus (COVID-19) has pressured many to keep residence as a technique of staying wholesome and virus-free.

