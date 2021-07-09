John Legend Will get Handsy With Chrissy Teigen As The Couple Enjoys An Italian Getaway Amid Her Bullying Scandal

Musician John Legend and spouse Chrissy Teigen had been photographed appearing some PDA whilst on their Italian holiday Monday.

Legend was once photographed giving Teigen’s butt slightly squeeze.

The couple had rented a yacht in L. a. Spezia after which traveled to Vernazza the place they dined at il Castello eating place.

The pair’s commute to Italy comes after Teigen has been coping with the fallout over accusations of cyberbullying.

Teigen was once first accused of cyberbullying through Courtney Stodden.

The fashion, who identifies as they/them, claimed Teigen instructed them to kill themselves on Twitter. Stodden was once simplest 16 years outdated on the time of the tweets.

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and “Mission Runway” big name Michael Costello have additionally accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Teigen has publicly apologized for her previous conduct a couple of instances, together with in a long publish on Medium, which she shared on social media.

“Hello all. It’s been a VERY humbling few weeks,” Teigen started her remark. “I do know I’ve been quiet, and lord is aware of you don’t wish to listen about me, however I would like you to grasp I’ve been sitting in a hollow of deserved world punishment, without equal ‘sit down right here and consider what you’ve finished.’

“Now not an afternoon, now not a unmarried second has handed the place I haven’t felt the crushing weight of feel sorry about for the issues I’ve mentioned prior to now.”

“Actually, I used to be insecure, immature and in an international the place I believed I had to provoke strangers to be authorized,” Teigen added. “If there was once a popular culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to take a look at to realize consideration and sing their own praises what I on the time believed was once a crude, artful, risk free quip.

“I believed it made me cool and relatable if I poked amusing at celebrities.”

On the time, Legend to begin with reacted to Teigen’s publish with center emojis. He has since come to the protection of his spouse, publicly hitting again at Costello’s allegations on Twitter. He’s additionally been supporting Teigen during the scandal.

“Oh my God, he’s been the whole thing,” Teigen just lately mentioned of Legend, 42. “He’s my the whole thing.”