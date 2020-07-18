John Lewis Remembered as ‘Conscience of the Nation’ by Celebrities

After information broke that John Lewis had died on Friday, celebrities and politicians alike took to social media to recollect the civil rights pioneer and Georgia consultant.

Lewis died at age 80 of pancreatic most cancers after asserting his prognosis in December. He helped lead the non-violent civil rights protest motion of the 1960s alongside Martin Luther King Jr., assisted in organizing the 1963 march on Washington and the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march in Selma that motivated the passing of the Voting Rights Act.

Former president Barack Obama and presidential candidate Joe Biden each paid tribute to Lewis with prolonged posts shared to Twitter.

“He liked this nation a lot that he risked his life and his blood in order that it’d stay as much as its promise,” Obama wrote. “And thru the many years, he not solely gave all of himself to the trigger of freedom and justice, however impressed generations that adopted to attempt to stay as much as his instance.”

In his publish, Biden wrote: “John’s life reminds us that the strongest image of what it means to be an American is what we do with the time we have now to make actual the promise of our nation — that we’re all created equal and need to be handled equally. By way of the beatings, the marches, the arrests, the debates on conflict, peace, and freedom, and the legislative fights for good jobs and well being care and the basic proper to vote, he taught us that whereas the journey towards equality isn’t simple, we have to be unafraid and by no means cower and by no means, ever surrender.”

.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights motion whose goodness, religion and bravado remodeled our nation. Every single day of his life was devoted to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi posted a photograph of her standing alongside an impassioned Lewis, calling him “a titan of the civil rights motion whose goodness, religion and bravado remodeled our nation. Every single day of his life was devoted to bringing freedom and justice to all.”

John Lewis was an icon who fought with each ounce of his being to advance the trigger of civil rights for all Individuals. I am devastated for his household, associates, employees—and all these whose lives he touched. My buddy, thanks for exhibiting the world what #GoodTrouble seems to be like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris mentioned that Lewis was “an icon who fought with each ounce of his being to advance the trigger of civil rights for all Individuals,” utilizing the hashtag “Good Bother” in reference to Lewis’s well-known quote: “Get in good bother, obligatory bother.”

John Lewis gave all he needed to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a spot for us to construct a extra excellent union collectively. In so doing he grew to become the conscience of the nation. — Invoice Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

John Lewis was the truest form of patriot. He believed America might be higher, even stay as much as its highest founding beliefs of equality & liberty for all. He made good bother to assist us get there. Now it’s as much as the relaxation of us to hold on his work. Relaxation in energy, my buddy. pic.twitter.com/a3gEAiMzp3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 18, 2020

Former president Invoice Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton additionally paid tribute. Invoice mentioned that Lewis “gave all he needed to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a spot for us to construct a extra excellent union collectively. In so doing he grew to become the conscience of the nation.” Hillary referred to as him “the truest form of patriot,” saying that Lewis “believed America might be higher, even stay as much as its highest founding beliefs of equality and liberty for all.”

Final week when there have been false rumors of Congressman John Lewis’ passing, Gayle and I referred to as and had been capable of communicate with him. He sounded weak however was surprisingly extra alert than we anticipated. pic.twitter.com/8kRRDMTvFm — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 18, 2020

Oprah Winfrey shared a dialog she and Gayle King had with Lewis final week, throughout which she had the alternative to thank him: “Thanks in your braveness main the combat for Freedom. My life as it is wouldn’t have been attainable with out you.”

What is going to the world be like with out, John Lewis? What an icon. A large amongst us. So grateful to have had any time with him. What heat and knowledge he leaves behind for us. My goodness we are going to miss him so. h/t, @lizcriolla. pic.twitter.com/t4HELfW7wz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 18, 2020

Ava DuVernay, who directed the 2014 movie “Selma” documenting the 1965 march on the metropolis that Lewis led, additionally posted a clip of the two talking. “What is going to the world be like with out John Lewis?” DuVernay tweeted. “What an icon. A large amongst us. So grateful to have had any time with him.”

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., additionally posted a tribute to her father’s buddy. “You probably did, certainly, combat the good combat and get into rather a lot of good bother. You served God and humanity nicely.”

Late evening host Stephen Colbert shared a clip of his interview with Lewis, saying “Thanks for the #GoodTrouble.”

What A Day… now, John Lewis. Generally it’s Good to fulfill a Hero… I used to be blessed each time we met. RI POWER, Sir.#thestrugglecontinues#BLM#VOTE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) July 18, 2020

Actor Samuel L. Jackson remembered the occasions he had come face-to-face with Lewis: “Generally it’s good to fulfill a hero… I used to be blessed each time we met.”

Relaxation in Heavenly peace Mr. John Lewis. Thanks in your service, in your committment to vary and your braveness. You probably did nice together with your time on this earth. “Goodnight candy Prince. Could flights of angels sing the to thy relaxation.” And…pour some blessings on us down right here 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ZBSnLYmMa — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 18, 2020

Viola Davis mentioned, “Thanks in your service, in your dedication to vary and your braveness. You probably did nice together with your time on this earth.”

John Lewis, an American hero. All black lives matter, however his was a standout in the combat for equality. One of the greats. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 18, 2020

Writer Stephen King referenced the ongoing Black Lives Matter motion in his tweet remembering Lewis. “John Lewis, an American hero,” King wrote. “All black lives matter, however his was a standout in the combat for equality.”

Can’t wait to see the statue that we should construct to memorialize @repjohnlewis We are able to now change one of our previous confederates statues with an actual American hero. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 18, 2020

Chelsea Handler referred to as for a statue to be in-built remembrance of Lewis, tweeting: “Can’t wait to see the statue that we should construct to memorialize [John Lewis]. We are able to now change one of our previous accomplice statues with an actual American hero.”

That is the man that taught us all the best way to get into some #GoodTrouble. One of my heroes. A real legend. Thanks for instructing us the best way to combat for liberty & justice for all mankind. This photograph was taken at the @HRC Dinner in DC 2016 proper earlier than the world blew up. RIP #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/8BPFqCb5eA — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) July 18, 2020

“Pose” actor Billy Porter shared a photograph of him assembly Lewis, with the caption: “That is the man that taught us all the best way to get into some #GoodTrouble. One of my heroes. A real legend. Thanks for instructing us the best way to combat for liberty and justice for all mankind.”

Director Matthew Cherry requested his followers to look at the lately launched documentary of Lewis’s life, “John Lewis: Good Bother,” including “Relaxation in energy King.”

Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Movement Image Affiliation, supplied a press release to Selection on Lewis’s demise.

“From his efforts as a younger protestor and chief in the Civil Rights Motion, to serving on Capitol Hill for 17 phrases and changing into the ‘conscience of Congress,’ John Lewis was a dwelling bridge spanning the pivotal social justice actions of our time. Over the course of his life, he stayed true to his guiding ideas and by no means backed down from talking up – inspiring generations of activists and leaders to observe,” Rivkin mentioned. “In the movie, tv, and streaming trade particularly, we perceive the significance of how phrases and tales can problem our view of society, and the way they’ll make an eternal affect on our historical past. Few Individuals have modified the course of historical past like Congressman John Lewis did via his phrases and actions.”

Some individuals depart a wake of their lives that so positively impacts not solely these round them however these far and large, that their reminiscence and affect will ripple on for ceaselessly – long gone they’re gone. John Lewis is one of these individuals. ♥️ https://t.co/LUXvd0tOY3 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 18, 2020

As totally heartbreaking as immediately is, I’m granting myself a bit of solace by imagining the mixed welcome social gathering for each Reverend C.T. Vivian and Consultant John Lewis on the different aspect. And my associates, that could be a social gathering. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 18, 2020