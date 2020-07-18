John Lewis Useless: Civil Rights Pioneer & Longtime Congressman Was 80

John Lewis, the revered civil rights pioneer who represented Georgia in Congress for practically 35 years, died Friday after a battle with pancreatic most cancers. He was 80.

Lewis turned an icon of the 1960s civil rights motion by his management alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and others within the non-violent protest motion and landmark peace marches of the period. He was a notable speaker on the 1963 March on Washington and within the consequential 1965 march in his native Alabama depicted in 2014’s “Selma.”

Lewis had introduced in December that he had stage four pancreatic most cancers.

From his early speeches to his latest tweets, Lewis confirmed his unwavering dedication to justice, “Don’t get misplaced in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our wrestle isn’t the wrestle of a day, per week, a month, or a yr, it’s the wrestle of a lifetime. By no means, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good hassle, mandatory hassle. #goodtrouble,” learn a memorable tweet from 2018.

Lewis’ 60 years of social activism on a variety of causes was the main focus of the function documentary “John Lewis: Good Hassle” launched earlier this month.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi saluted the stalwart Democrat as “one of many best heroes of American historical past,” calling him “the conscience of the Congress.”

“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights motion whose goodness, religion and bravado reworked our nation – from the dedication with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the braveness he confirmed as a younger man dealing with down violence and demise on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the ethical management he delivered to the Congress for greater than 30 years,” Pelosi stated in an announcement.

Lewis organized and helped lead the consequential “Bloody Sunday” 1965 march throughout the Pettus Bridge in Selma, as depicted in Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” with Stephan James enjoying Lewis. That march ended with violence from Alabama state troopers in opposition to peaceable protesters. Public outrage at brutal information photos of police beating Lewis and others is credited with spurring the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter known as on Lewis to go the federal volunteer company ACTION. In 1981, Lewis was elected to serve on the Atlanta Metropolis Council the place he advocated for ethics in authorities and neighborhood preservation till his election to Congress in 1986. In 2011, President Barack Obama introduced Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the best civilian honor.

Lewis was born to sharecropper dad and mom in Troy, Ala., on Feb. 21, 1940. Impressed by the civil protests in Montgomery, Ala. led by King, Lewis turned a scholar chief throughout his undergraduate profession at American Baptist Theological Seminary the place he organized sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters in Nashville, Tenn. In 1961, he risked his life by collaborating within the well-known freedom rides, which examined Southern segregation legal guidelines, and was arrested 40 occasions within the 1960s.

Lewis’ survivors embody a son, John-Miles.