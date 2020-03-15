John Lindley Elected President of International Cinematographers Guild

“Area of Goals” cinematographer John Lindley has been elected on the new nationwide president of the International Cinematographers Guild, a month after Lewis Rothenberg resigned from the submit.

The information was introduced Sunday following a web-based assembly of the nationwide govt board. He’ll serve for the remaining two years and two months of Rothenberg’s time period. Rothenberg, who was elected over incumbent Steven Poster final Could, left the submit partly attributable to his refusal to vary his authorized residence from New Jersey to Los Angeles, as required by the native guidelines.

Lindley was the second nationwide vice chairman of the guild and has served on the nationwide govt board for 13 years. His function movie cinematography credit embrace “Pleasantville,” “You’ve Bought Mail,” and “Sneakers,” whereas his latest credit embrace “Fort Rock,” “Unbelievable,” “Divorce” and “Snowfall.”

Lindley mentioned, “I’m honored to be elected by the Nationwide Government Board to serve the members of Native 600 as Nationwide President at this difficult time of change within the trade and our nation. I’m additionally grateful to Dejan Georgevich for stepping in as interim nationwide president and for the dedication and talent of Nationwide Government Director Rebecca Rhine and the whole employees. Our management staff will now proceed the vital work of our members and our union.”

Baird Steptoe Sr. was elected second nationwide vice chairman to fill Lindley’s slot. His credit embrace “Congo,” “The Bodyguard” and “The Occurring.”

The ICG had initially deliberate to carry an in-person assembly in Los Angeles, however then opted for a web-based assembly attributable to security considerations created by the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. The 93 seated board members and alternates logged on to Zoom to take part within the full nominating and voting course of. TrueBallot administered the web election.

The ICG leaders instructed members on Saturday that there will likely be no cost for coronavirus testing for individuals within the Movement Image Trade well being plan. The ICG operates as Native 600 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers. It’s the biggest IATSE native in Hollywood and represents the below-the-line digital camera crews together with publicists.