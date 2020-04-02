John Mayer’s ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Becomes the Earworm of the Moment (Listen)

Songwriters are straining to fulfill the second as the coronavirus disaster intensifies — and John Mayer has undoubtedly met this one with a brand new tune, “Drone Shot of My Yacht,” that captures all the angst felt by billionaires as they wait out the pandemic, adrift on the excessive seas.

Though it doesn’t point out anybody by title, the tune satirizes the extensively mocked {photograph} David Geffen shared, presumably shot by a drone, of his ocean exile. And it is likely to be the catchiest tune you’ll hear all season — no quantity of psychological hand sanitizer will scrub this earworm out of your head.

The refrain: “Drone shot of my yacht / It’s all I obtained / I’m on their lonesome on the water.” Verse: “Let me flex these specs / 456 toes, six or seven decks / And I do know you all wanna stretch your necks / To see what I obtained on it / However I don’t even give a heck.”

Mayer premiered the tune in the center of his weekly stay Instagram program Sunday, and it went over effectively sufficient that he launched a minute-long model to his common Instagram account.

On the Instagram present, which has alternately been referred to as “Present Temper” or “The Light Hours,” he launched the tune as half of a phase he stated will probably be referred to as “Now Now,” which he stated will probably be dedicated to “every time anyone tends to not perceive the general tenor of society proper now of what we’re going by and will get referred to as out for it.”

Mentioned Mayer, “This weekend’s ‘Not Now’ goes to David Geffen, who posted an Instagram picture of himself on his boat saying he was remoted in the Grenadines. And I gotta inform you, I don’t know the place had been the Grenadines are. Essentially the most offensive factor to me on this put up is assuming that I do know the place the Grenadines are.”

In the stay present (which might be seen under — he sings and talks about the tune between the 14- and 19-minute factors), Mayer shares just a few further traces of what could also be an extended tune, like, “I purchased that bitch in 2004 / I don’t must take your … s— anymore.” He additionally threw in beneficiant further helpings of R&B melisma to spherical out his stay rendition.

“Gotta get John Oates on that tune,” he reads a viewer asking, studying feedback off the display. Mayer responds: “If anyone desires to cuts that tune with me, it’d be actually humorous.” Make it so, the world instructions.