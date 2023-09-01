John Mellencamp’s New Girlfriend Is A Socialite Who Is Worth A Lot Of Money:

We all understand that Teddi Mellencamp was John Mellencamp’s daughter. People who watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that John was “annoyed” when Teddi would cry. The blond beauty is the wife of Richard “Dick” Tarlow, a Shelter Island advertising expert who died within May 2022 at the age of 81.

IMDb says that Kehrberg has also tried her hand at making movies. She and her then-husband were executive producers on the 2017 romantic comedy “The Wild Wedding,” which starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich, as well as Patrick Stewart.

Teddi even said that her former co-star Denise Richards said she lived in the shadow of her famous father. Well, if the shoe fits, John cheered for his daughter when she was on Celebrity Big Brother for a very short time. Even if he didn’t know what she was doing exactly.

Mellencamp And Kehrberg Were Recently Seen In LA Outside Of His Granddaughter Slate’s Fashion Show:

On the Sunday, August 27, episode of the “Club Random alongside Bill Maher” podcast, the 71-year-old singer and host Bill Maher talked about politics and government for most of two hours.

Mellencamp said that his girlfriend of 7 months has “never additionally gotten angry” at him due to “she has a very high threshold for tolerance.”

Kristin And Her Husband Worked Together As Executive Producers On The Wild Wedding In 2017:

Kristin as well as John started dating earlier this year, but it wasn’t until early August that anyone saw them together. The 71-year-old singer was seen with Kristin outside of his granddaughter’s fashion show in Los Angeles. Oh yeah, and Teddi was there, too.

Mellencamp Was Also Caught Touching Up Kehrberg’s Blonde Hair In A Sweet Way:

The two wore similar white shirts, black pants, as well as shoes to keep things relaxed, but they did some PDA outside of the event. On the street, they were seen holding hands and having a good time.

It’s not clear where the celebrity lives now, but the New York Post says that she and her late husband bought an apartment within New York City’s Upper East Side for $16.5 million in 2016.

Mellencamp Told How They Met For The First Time:

Maher, 67, queried Mellencamp on Club Random how long it had been since he met his new girlfriend. Mellencamp said, “Seven months, and she hasn’t left my side within seven months.”

He also told them how they met the first time. Mellencamp said, “She’s a gorgeous 57-year-old woman who just showed up at my New York apartment out of the blue.

She was with two other people. She entered. She had no idea I would be there. I was not aware that she was there. We got together. After the show host made fun of the Grammy winner for meeting someone, Mellencamp said, “It’s hard to believe. I get it. She can take a lot before she gets upset.

John Has Had Three Marriages:

John had a relationship alongside actress Meg Ryan from 2011 until 2019. It was a case of on and off. He said he was a “crappy boyfriend.” He told Esquire in the past, “She’s a great girl.

Meg Ryan is great. I spent 10 years with her. She doesn’t love me as much as she used to,” said John. It feels like a great way to end things.

John has five children, while Kristin only has two. He has had three marriages. Maybe Kristin could be the fourth lucky person. Or John could become the following Golden Bachelor.

Mellencamp As Well As Elaine Irwin Broke Up In 2010 They Have Two Sons Together:

Mellencamp is also a three-time married man. After 18 years of marriage, he as well as model Elaine Irwin broke up in 2010. They have two boys together. Hud is 29 and Speck is 28.

He was also married to the actress Victoria Granucci, with whom he has two daughters, Teddi, 41, and Justice, 38. The singer of “Small Town” was first married to Priscilla Esterline, with whom he had his daughter Michelle, who is now 52 years old.