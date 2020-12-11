John Mulaney, Andy Samberg Starring in ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg will star in a brand new reboot of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” for Disney Plus.

The function movie will hit the service in spring 2022 and is a mix of stay motion and pc animation. Seth Rogen will cameo in the movie, which Disney teased throughout its investor day. Akiva Schaffer directs the image.

The corporate unveiled a variety of recent initiatives together with sequels to “Hocus Pocus” and “Enchanted,” in addition to reboots of “Three Males and a Child,” “The Mighty Geese” and “Sister Act.” The studio additionally introduced that it has tapped Patty Jenkins to direct a brand new “Star Wars” film, titled “Rogue Squadron,” and can launch ten new “Star Wars” collection and ten Marvel exhibits over the following few years.

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” aired in syndication for 3 seasons beginning in 1989. It adopted the 2 chipmunks who begin a detective company, Rescue Rangers, that focuses on crimes too small scale to be tracked by the authorities.

Samberg and Mulaney beforehand labored collectively on “Saturday Night time Stay,” whereas Schaffer is a member of the Lonely Island comedy group alongside Samberg. Mulaney has headlined a collection of comedy specials akin to “The Comeback Child” and “Child Attractive.” He made his movie debut voicing Spider-Ham in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Samberg presently seems on “Brooklyn 9-9.” His movie credit embody “Sizzling Rod,” “That’s My Boy” and “Palm Springs.”

Disney shared some early footage of the brand new Rescue Rangers throughout the four-hour presentation. The corporate is making an attempt to excite buyers concerning the content material coming to its streaming service because it does battle with Netflix, HBO Max, and different digital choices.