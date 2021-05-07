John Mulaney Comedy Shows Sold Out After Exiting Rehab

After spending two months in rehab, John Mulaney is back on the stand-up scene — and his first five comedy shows are already sold out.

The comedian, who checked out of rehab in February, is doing a residency at Manhattan’s City Winery called “John Mulaney: From Scratch” from May 10-14. While tickets are currently unavailable, fans can still add their names to a waitlist.

Featuring a socially distanced layout, all staff and audience members must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days prior to the event. Confirmation is required through the Clear Health Pass, the Excelsior Pass or a physical copy from a healthcare provider.

Additionally, attendees must complete a contactless temperature check and wellness questionnaire at the door in order to enter the venue. Audience members are required to wear a mask or face covering when moving around public areas but are welcome to take it off while sitting at their own tables.

Page Six reported back in December that the stand-up comedian checked into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction. While Mulaney has struggled with addiction in the past, he “struggled again during the pandemic.”

Back in 2019, Mulaney told Esquire that he began drinking alcohol at 13 for attention, and then to excess, because “alcohol is addictive.” While he didn’t enjoy smoking marijuana, he loved cocaine.

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?’” Mulaney said.

In addition to his stand-up, Mulaney is featured in the voice cast of Disney Plus’ upcoming film “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and is a writer on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”