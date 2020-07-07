John Mulaney Sets Two ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Specials at Comedy Central – Variety

John Mulaney is bringing the “Sack Lunch Bunch” to Comedy Central.

Variety has confirmed that Mulaney has signed a take care of the cabler to host and govt produce two new “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch” specials. The primary particular debuted on Netflix this previous December.

“I used to be an intern at Comedy Central after I was barely older than the children within the ‘Sack Lunch Bunch.,’” Mulaney mentioned. “I wasn’t an excellent intern, so I’m psyched they employed me once more. We’re thrilled to carry these specials to Comedy Central: a spot the place I’ve had so many good occasions.”

The primary installment of the “Sack Lunch Bunch” was an hour-long 123 particular starring Mulaney, over a dozen little one actors, and movie star company like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, and David Byrne. Mulaney co-wrote it with Marika Sawyer with music by composer Eli Bolin. Rhys Thomas directed. It was effectively obtained by critics, holding a 96% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope that is only the start of a long-standing partnership,” mentioned Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Leisure & Youth Manufacturers.

The Comedy Central specials mark a return to the community for Mulaney, who appeared on the rise up collection “Comedy Central Presents” in 2009. His 2009 comedy album “The Prime Half” was additionally produced by Comedy Central. He then launched his rise up particular “New in City” on the community in 2012.

Mulaney’s different rise up specials embody “Child Attractive” and “Comeback Child.” He just lately lent his voice to the critically-acclaimed animated collection “Massive Mouth” and the Oscar-winning movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Mulaney was previously a author on “Saturday Night time Reside” and has since gone on to host the present 3 times.