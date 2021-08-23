John Oliver Doubles Down On Mike Richards Grievance Following ‘Jeopardy!’ Brouhaha

John Oliver addressed the new appointment — and next go out — of Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host on Sunday’s Ultimate Week This night.

The outlet series of his HBO display featured a picture of Richards fading out with the phrases “Postus Hostus.” Oliver then went on to name Richards — who could also be the display’s govt manufacturer — a “smirking golfing bag [who] was once demoted from webhosting Jeopardy! to simply working it.”

The jab comes every week after Oliver threw Richards’ identify right into a section about oldsters who’re offended about faculties which are requiring their youngsters to put on mask. In that episode, Oliver confirmed a video the place a college board member who voted in choose of mask was once pressured out of doors the assembly in a while by means of other people yelling such things as, “You’ll depart freely, however we can in finding you, and we all know who you’re” and “You’ll by no means be allowed in public once more.”

Mentioned Oliver in reaction: “Holy shit! It’s actually exhausting to consider a five-word word much less welcome than ‘We all know who you’re’ — with the exception of, clearly, ‘New Jeopardy! host Mike Richards.’“

Years in the past, Richards additionally was once the topic of a discrimination bias lawsuit throughout his time as govt manufacturer of The Value Is Proper.

And because closing week’s Ultimate Week This night aired, Richards once more turned into the topic of controversy after episodes of his 2013-14 podcast The Randumb Display, billed as a behind-the-scenes take a look at The Value Is Proper, surfaced through which he made a number of disparaging feedback about ladies.

Richards was once recorded mocking ladies’s weight, calling one type a “sales space slut” and many times praising “the common white-guy host.”

Two days later, Jeopardy! manufacturer Sony Photos Tv introduced the embattled Richards was once stepping down from the position.