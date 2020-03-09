John Oliver Rips Into Disney And Hotstar Over Last Week Tonight Censorship Issue

And let me say this to Hotstar proper now. In the event you suppose that you need to take away something that displays poorly on Disney from this present, I’ve some dangerous information for you, my pal. I am fucking Zazu proper right here. Every little thing that comes out of this beak is a ‘Disney Reality.’ If I say that Cogsworth collects Nazi memorabilia, guess what? That is canon, child! That is a ‘Disney fucking Reality’ proper there. And for the foreseeable future, Hotstar, you’ll be able to stay up for studying much more of them on this present as a result of we’ll be sliding them into our tales like Chip and Dale slid into Richard Gere. That is proper — ‘Disney Reality,’ motherfuckers.