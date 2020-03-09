John Oliver Rips Into Disney And Hotstar Over Last Week Tonight Censorship Issue

Depart a Remark
John Oliver had a number of intense ideas to share after he and his employees found that sure points of Last Week Tonight episodes had been being censored by India’s Hotstar, a Disney-owned premium streaming platform providing viewers a whole lot of hours of programming. Oliver lately ripped into Hotstar for censorship points concerning each political beliefs and his jokes about Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and others.
Through the March eight episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver kicked the showcase by informing the viewers that the episode critiquing India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was by no means uploaded to Hotstar. Oliver went on to say that it wasn’t even the primary time the present has been censored by the streaming platform. In truth, Hotstar had edited out Oliver’s jokes about numerous Disney characters, together with one about Mickey Mouse being a cocaine addict. Oliver questioned why they might do such a factor.
Nevertheless, John Oliver did not appear very involved about stoking Disney’s ire as a result of he already had an in with the corporate after taking part in Zazu in The Lion King live-action remake. Right here’s the expletive-filled diatribe he provided to Hotstar regarding the censorship:
And let me say this to Hotstar proper now. In the event you suppose that you need to take away something that displays poorly on Disney from this present, I’ve some dangerous information for you, my pal. I am fucking Zazu proper right here. Every little thing that comes out of this beak is a ‘Disney Reality.’ If I say that Cogsworth collects Nazi memorabilia, guess what? That is canon, child! That is a ‘Disney fucking Reality’ proper there. And for the foreseeable future, Hotstar, you’ll be able to stay up for studying much more of them on this present as a result of we’ll be sliding them into our tales like Chip and Dale slid into Richard Gere. That is proper — ‘Disney Reality,’ motherfuckers.
John Oliver conceded that Hotstar in all probability edited the prior phase due to Disney’s possession of the streaming platform. After that takedown, nevertheless, it appears even Hotstar can’t ruffle John Oliver’s feathers. Zazu can be proud, I’m positive. You may watch elements of the phase beneath!
HBO’s Last Week Tonight has turn into synonymous for its humorous and insightful takedowns on critical and well-researched points. John Oliver has lined quite a lot of matters, criticizing every part from sheriff elections and accountability to debunking the myths concerning the Miss America pageant program. So, it was quite unsurprising that he had the choicest of alternative phrases for Hotstar and Disney when he realized Last Week Tonight was being censored.
It’s not the primary time the host has referred to as out main firms and it received’t be the final, although not all firm representatives have remained quiet about John Oliver’s epic takedowns. Last summer season, Oliver’s phase on warehouses had an Amazon exec slamming the HBO collection for an “insulting” depiction of the office surroundings, and the present additionally earned the anger of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon.
New episodes of Last Week Tonight air Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on HBO. For extra on what to look at, be sure you take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and instances.
