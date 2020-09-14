John Oliver’s ‘Final Week Tonight’ Renewed by HBO Through 2023

John Oliver will likely be bringing his biting satire to HBO for not less than three extra years.

The premium cabler has introduced it has renewed “Final Week Tonight With John Oliver” for 3 extra seasons, taking the British comic’s run by way of 10 seasons and thru the 12 months 2023.

Information of the pickup comes round two weeks after Oliver aired his final episode on the Republican Nationwide Conference and the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police taking pictures of Jacob Blake. Season 7 additionally noticed Oliver cowl the coronavirus pandemic, which pressured “Final Week Tonight” out of its CBS Broadcast Middle studio again in March, police brutality, and the George Floyd protests.

Casey Bloys, chief content material officer for HBO and HBO Max, unveiled Oliver’s new deal.

“For the previous seven years, John and his extremely gifted group have taken on matters which are each within the public thoughts and off the overwhelmed path, at all times managing to shed new gentle on these topics with intelligence and searing humor,” stated Bloys. “We’re past thrilled to proceed this relationship for 3 extra years.”

“We’re all extraordinarily completely satisfied to have the ability to proceed to do our present on HBO for one more three years, or till the top of the world, whichever comes first,” added Oliver, a “The Day by day Present” alum who gained prominence filling in for the Comedy Central collection’ former host Jon Stewart again in 2013.

“Final Week Tonight” is produced for HBO by Avalon Tv and Sixteen String Jack Productions. The present is govt produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor, in addition to director Paul Pennolino.

John Oliver is represented by WME and legal professional Leigh Brecheen at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.