John Paul I, the Pope of the 33 days, was beatified by Francis in the Vatican

John Paul I salutes after being elected Pope in 1978

Pope Francisco beatified this Sunday John Paul I in Saint Peter’s square, so it will become the fifth Pope of the 20th century who reaches the altars after Pius X, John XXIII, Paul VI and John Paul II.

Pope Francis approved in October of last year the miracle necessary for the beatification of John Paul I, whose pontificate lasted only 33 daysone of the shortest in history, which caused the year 1978 (when he was elected) to be marked by three successors of Peter.

“With a smile, Pope John Paul managed to communicate the goodness of the LordFrancis said during Sunday mass. “How beautiful is a Church with a cheerful, serene and smiling face, that never closes its doors, never hardens hearts, never complains or harbors resentment, does not get angry or impatient, does not have a stern look or suffer nostalgia for the past. .”

The miracle approved by Francis (necessary step for beatification) is the extraordinary healing of an eleven-year-old Argentine girl suffering from a severe form of encephalopathy.

John Paul I was the first pope born in the 20th century and also the last to die in that century. He is also the last Italian pontiff to date and the last in a long, uninterrupted succession of Italian popes over more than four centuries, beginning with Clement VII in 1523. After his sudden death, he was succeeded by Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, who took the name John Paul II.

He was declared a Servant of God by his successor, John Paul II, on November 23, 2003, the first step on the path to sainthood. Francis confirmed his heroic virtues on November 8, 2017 and proclaimed him Venerable.

Albino Luciani was born on October 17, 1912, in Forno di Canale (today Canale d’Agordo), Italy. The son of a glass manufacturer, he lost his mother at the age of ten; his father, Giovanni Luciani, contracted a second marriage with a very devout woman who would be decisive in the child’s religious vocation.

Trained at the Minor Seminary of Feltre and at the Gregorian Seminary of Belluno, Albino Luciani he was ordained a priest in 1935passing that same year to Rome, at whose Gregorian University he studied philosophy and received a doctorate in theology.

He served as professor and director of the Belluno Seminary before being named bishop of Vittorio Veneto in 1959, and patriarch of Venice ten years later. In 1973 he was made a cardinal and entered the Congregation for the Sacraments and Divine Worship. Akin to the current of renewal initiated with the Second Vatican Council, Albino Luciani had participated in its sessions between 1962 and 1965, although he preferred pastoral work to that of the curia.

Very sensitive to poverty, he also affirmed the importance of giving a “fair wage” for all. With a “great simplicity and a strong pastoral fiber”, John Paul I “humanized the office [papal] and simplified everything that was formal”, explained Christophe Henning to the AFP.

Sister Margarita Marín, who assisted John Paul I in the papal apartments, remembers a man “kind to everyone.” He “treated his collaborators with great respect, apologizing for disturbing them. I never saw him get impatient with anyone, ”recalled the nun on Friday at a press conference.

The ‘Smiling dad’ left his mark on people’s minds for his simplicity and his taste for simple and informal exchanges, especially with children. It remained very popular in Italy and the rest of the world.

In the early morning of September 29, 1978, a nun discovered his lifeless body, sitting on the bed, with his glasses on and some leaves in his hands. An autopsy was not performed to confirm the cause of death.

The announcement of his death was surrounded by inconsistencies and false information and even fueled the theory of a murder by poisoning to prevent him from putting order in the affairs of the Church and, in particular, in the Vatican bank, where financial malfeasance had been detected.

But this “conspiracy hypothesis” was due above all to the “calamitous communication” from the Vatican, according to Christophe Henning, journalist and author of the book “Petite vie de Jean Paul Ier” (Short Life of John Paul I). Like Henning, many specialists reject this hypothesis, considering that it is based more on a set of coincidences than on tangible elements.

The Italian journalist Stefania Falasca – who actively supports the canonization of John Paul I – also denied these rumors in a book published in 2017 and prefaced by Archbishop Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See (number two of the Vatican).

A beatification process began in 2003, after the Brazilian Episcopal Conference launched a petition for his beatification in the 1990s.

John Paul I will be the sixth Pope of the 20th century included in the book of the blessed. Four popes of the last century have already been canonized, covering a large part of the history of the Church, both before and after the Second Vatican Council: Pius X (1903-1914), John XXIII (1958-1963), Paul VI (1963 -1978) and John Paul II (1978-2005). Pope Francis personally canonized John XXIII and John Paul II in 2014, before beatifying Paul VI in the same year and then canonizing him in 2018.

