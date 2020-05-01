John Penney Tapped for Horse & Country TV Board – Variety

Equestrian sports activities community Horse & Country TV has tapped John Penney for its board of administrators.

Penney was beforehand government VP of shopper growth and strategic partnerships at 20th Century Fo, the place he was accountable for new enterprise initiatives and partnerships. Earlier than that he was chief technique officer of Lionsgate-owned community Starz and chairman of Starz Pay Arabia, which operates within the Center East and North Africa. Penney has additionally labored at HBO, IMG and Viacom.

“We’re delighted that John has agreed to hitch the H&C Board,” stated Horse & Country TV CEO Heather Killen. “At a time after we are making nice strides in increasing our portfolio and our subscription enterprise, his information and experience on this space will turbo-charge our efforts.”

“I’m father to a devoted equestrian daughter so I do know the sector, the eagerness it evokes and, most significantly, the dimensions of the chance,” stated Penney, who began his profession as a banker and fairness analysis analyst. “I’m trying ahead to bringing my ability set to bear on a captivating enterprise at a key section in its growth.”

H&C is predicated in London and obtainable by way of linked TV, cell and net subscriptions within the U.S., U.Okay, Eire, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Australia. The corporate lately acquired EQ Sports activities Web. H&C is accessible by way of Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Hearth TV, and Amazon Prime Video.