John Prine Reported in Critical Condition With Coronavirus Symptoms

Singer-songwriter John Prine, who acquired a Grammy lifetime achievement award this 12 months, is in important situation with signs of coronavirus, his household relayed by way of his Twitter account Sunday.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 signs, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the assertion from the Prine household mentioned. “He was intubated Saturday night, and continues to obtain care, however his state of affairs is important.”

The tweet continues, “That is arduous information for us to share. However so a lot of you’ve beloved and supported John through the years, we wished to let you recognize, and provide the likelihood to ship on extra of that love and assist now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine’s spouse and supervisor, Fiona Whelan Prine, had beforehand been reported to be identified with coronavirus. On the time that was made public by way of her Instagram posting March 19, she mentioned her husband had been examined however outcomes had been “indeterminate.” The couple was mentioned to be quarantined other than each other at house at that time.

Prine, 73, is among the most celebrated songwriters of the previous 50 years, and has continued to tour and document just lately. He fought off most cancers in the late ’90s and once more in the early 2010s.