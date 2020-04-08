John Prine, US folk and country songwriter, dies aged 73 due to Covid-19 complications

Grammy-winning songwriter cherished of Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash died on Tuesday

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

John Prine, america folks and nation singer cherished of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and additional, has died aged 73 due to complications from Covid-19.

Prine used to be hospitalised on 26 March, and used to be in in depth cope with 13 days sooner than dying on Tuesday, at Vanderbilt School Scientific Center in Tennessee. Prine’s family confirmed his lack of life to plenty of US media retailers along with The New York Events, Rolling Stone and Choice.

Proceed finding out…

