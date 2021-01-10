John Reilly Useless: ‘Normal Hospital’ Actor Was 84

John Reilly, a veteran cleaning soap opera actor finest identified for his position as Sean Donely on “Normal Hospital,” has died. He was 84.

Reilly’s daughter, actor and TikTok character Caitlin Reilly, shared the information on Instagram.

“The brightest gentle on the planet has gone out. Think about the most effective individual on the planet. Now think about that individual being your dad,” Caitlin wrote. “I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I obtained to like him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to carry him and say goodbye. I truthfully don’t know what I’m going to do, however I do know he’ll be with me.”

Born on Nov. 11, 1936 in Chicago, Ailing., Reilly started his appearing profession within the Sixties with small roles on reveals like “Loss of life Valley Days,” “Apple’s Method” and “Gunsmoke.” In 1974, he changed John Colenback as Dr. Dan Stewart on “Because the World Turns,” and stayed on the present till 1976. Along with his roles on tv, Reilly additionally appeared within the movies “The Primary Occasion” in 1979 and “Gorp” in 1980.

In 1983, Reilly had a recurring position on the cleaning soap opera “Dallas,” and the next yr he was solid as Sean Donely on “Normal Hospital.” He remained on the present till 1994, and later reprised the position in 2008 and 2013. Along with his work on “Normal Hospital,” Reilly appeared in a number of episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210” as Kelly Taylor’s father, and took over the position of Alistair Crane on the NBC cleaning soap opera “Passions” in 2005.

The official “Normal Hospital” account paid tribute to Reilly on Twitter, writing: “Your entire Normal Hospital household is heartbroken to listen to of John Reilly’s passing. Our ideas and prayers exit to his family members.”

Your entire Normal Hospital household is heartbroken to listen to of John Reilly’s passing. Our ideas and prayers exit to his family members. Relaxation in peace. #GH https://t.co/bJC8PBRmcg — Normal Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2021

Reilly is survived by his spouse, Liz, and three daughters.