John Ridley to Write, Direct New Paranormal Thriller for Blumhouse

John Ridley, who gained an Oscar for writing “12 Years a Slave,” will write and direct an untitled paranormal thriller film for Blumhouse.

The movie is predicated on the just lately printed article “Undertaking Poltergeist,” written by Saleah Blancaflor. The story, based mostly on true occasions, is about within the Sixties and follows unexplained occasions surrounding the primary alleged haunting in a public housing venture that terrified a younger boy in New Jersey.

“That is an unimaginable true-life narrative of a younger man coping with horrors — each paranormal and racially systemic — in a group that’s scarred by hate, but finally introduced collectively by hope,” Ridley mentioned. “I actually respect Blumhouse’s dedication to telling tales that search to entertain audiences even because it challenges them.”

Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Matthew Pearl and Greg Nicholas are government producing the movie. The movie will probably be produced by Blumhouse in affiliation with Actually Adventurous.

“The very best scary films are at all times based mostly on an actual occasion, and we had been very compelled by the fabric this story is predicated on,” Blum mentioned. “I additionally know that John Ridley is pretty much as good as you get as a dramatic storyteller, so we’re assured that infusing this story with John’s model of drama is a superb wager.”

Ridley beforehand wrote and directed the Jimi Hendrix biopic “All Is by My Aspect” and created the AMC anthology collection “American Crime.” As just lately introduced, he’ll write, direct and government produce a yet-to-be-titled musical drama for Showtime with Alicia Keys.

Ridley is represented by Brillstein Leisure Companions and Rohner Walerstein.