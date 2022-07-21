John Romero, one of the fathers of Doom, is working on a shooter with a great publisher

The legendary video game developer returns to the genre where he made a name for himself with a new IP.

It’s hard to understand the first-person action-shooter video game genre without Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein 3D, and it’s hard to imagine how these games could have ended up being without the involvement, one way or another, of John Romero. Now the prolific developer announces his return, and that of his studio, to the FPS by presenting the first details of a project for which he needs staff.

“This is a new dawn for Romero Games. We are 100% focused on action and first-person shooter titles. Our current project is an FPS belonging to a new IP. Romero Games is working with a great publisher that uses state-of-the-art technology: Unreal Engine 5. We invite you to join our study and our team”, we can read on the study’s website.

The rest of the statement continues to describe the benefits of working at Romero Games, without offering more details about the production, although it certainly seems that we are not dealing with a minor video game. We will have to wait for further news.

Romero Games bet on 2020 for abandoning, in part, the shooter with the interesting Empire of Sin, which did not leave a good taste in the editorial staff, but in the eyes of Carlos Gallego, according to what he recounted in the analysis of Empire of Sin, it had its positive points despite its many shortcomings. “It really has been a fun experience, it’s nice to role-play a mafia boss who is gaining points of infamy as he grows in dominance over the city and the other gangs.”

Romero developed in 1993 the fireproof Doom, one of the most influential shooters in history, working side by side with the also famous John Carmack.

