John Romero sells a keyboard he broke while playing Doom

Do you have loose? It turns out that a John romero has given him to put up for sale on eBay the keyboard of a Mac that broke in a game of Doom. The creator of the game itself has participated in heated online clashes and in one of them, this peripheral was loaded. Now it’s “spring cleaning” he said.

It’s that time of year – spring cleaning! I put some stuff up on eBay, everything from a model Hummer H1 and a Ferrari to an original piece of art to a destroyed Mac keyboard. Click “see other items” to find them all. https://t.co/A1F3vubdLS https://t.co/HjG43L0Osg pic.twitter.com/jG9aE1ezK4 – 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) January 17, 2021

In itself it does not have a very high value, but on a “sentimental” level, it certainly has value, both for him and for his followers.

He explained that although it is not something frequent, that day he made the decision to push harder and from what it seems he did reach the end of the game.

Doom has a legion of followers, who have also enjoyed more work done by John Romero, although none with this draft. When we say draft, we mean that a guy managed to make it work on a pregnancy test. That draft.

Source: Comicbook